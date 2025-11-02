Wolf Pack Drop 4-3 Overtime Heartbreaker to Phantoms

Published on November 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack held a third period lead against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for the second straight night on Saturday at PeoplesBank Arena. For the second straight night, however, the Phantoms rallied to take 4-3 overtime decision.

Christian Kyrou opened the scoring for the visitors 13:19 into the game, scoring his first goal as a member of the Phantoms. Carl Grundström dropped a pass into the right-wing circle for Kyrou, who cut just inside the circle and fired a shot that clipped Dylan Garand and found the back of the net.

The Phantoms took their 1-0 lead into the first intermission, but the Wolf Pack were able to draw even midway through the middle stanza.

On their first power play of the night, Trey Fix-Wolansky lit the lamp for the fourth time this season. Derrick Pouliot held possession at the blueline and flipped a pass to Fix-Wolansky in the right-wing circle. The veteran ripped a shot that beat Yaniv Perets to make it 1-1.

The goal marked the fourth consecutive game in which the Wolf Pack's power play struck.

Garrett Wilson restored the lead just over a minute later, however. Wilson collected the rebound off a Kyrou shot and stuffed the loose change by Garand at 13:28 to make it a 2-1 game.

With just seconds remaining, Dylan Roobroeck once again drew the Wolf Pack even. After a turnover behind the Phantoms' net, Gabe Perreault was able to connect with Roobroeck in the slot. The second-year forward fired a quick shot that beat Perets to send the sides to the final frame tied 2-2.

The goal, scored at 19:57, was Roobroeck's second of the season.

Perreault gave the Wolf Pack their first lead of the night at 4:08 of the third period, extending his goal-scoring streak to four games. Roobroeck fed Perreault a pass in the slot, where the rookie quickly released a shot that rocketed past Perets to make it 3-2.

The goal was Perreault's team-leading fifth of the season and extended his point streak to four games (4 g, 4 a).

For the second straight night, however, the Phantoms power play would tie the game in the final frame. Anthony Richard fed Grundström in the right-wing circle. The veteran winger fired a low shot that beat Garand through the five-hole at 12:46 to make it a 3-3 tilt.

Garand made his biggest save of the night late in the third period with the Phantoms on the power play. Emil Andrae was set up on the right-wing side down low, but a sliding Garand was able to make the save with the left pad.

For the second straight night, the sides went to overtime in downtown Hartford. Alex Bump appeared to have scored early in the extra session, but the goal was quickly called off for goaltender interference.

Moments later, however, Garand bobbled the puck behind the net. Cooper Marody was able to collect possession and jam home a wraparound attempt at 3:08 to give the Phantoms the weekend sweep.

Despite the loss, the Wolf Pack extended their point streak to four games (2-0-2-0).

The Wolf Pack hit the road next week to face a pair of North Division foes. The trip starts on Friday night, Nov. 7, when the Wolf Pack battle the Laval Rocket at Place Bell. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Friday, Nov. 14, when the Rochester Americans come to town! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 6:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr. Tickets are available.







