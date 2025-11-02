Carr Celebrates his Birthday with OT Winner

Published on November 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - Daniel Carr celebrated his 34th birthday in style, scoring a pair of goals, including the game-winner in overtime, as the Admirals defeated the Cleveland Monsters 3-2 on Saturday night at Panther Arena.

The win improved the Ads record to 4-1-2 on the season and gave them five of a possible six points in three home games this week.

With the Ads on the power-play in OT, they came into the zone a 4-on-1 after a thwarted attack by the Monsters. After just gaining the zone Jack Lucchini chipped the puck to Carr, who froze Cleveland goalie Zach Sawchenko before firing a snapper over his left shoulder to secure the victory.

Magnus Chrona made just 13 saves in the game, but many in crucial situations, to pick up his first win of the season.

Zach L'Heureux put the Admirals up early, scoring his fourth goal of the season just 4:22 into the game. Carr dumped the puck on Sawchenko, but he misplayed it and L'Heureux was right there to easily tuck the puck into the net.

Cleveland's Luca Pinelli tied the game at one just over eight minutes later, but Daniel Carr regained the lead for Milwaukee with 4:13 to go in the first. The play started when Joakim Kemell and Joey Willis skated in 2-on-1 in on Zawchenko. Kemell's attempt was thwarted but a trailing Carr was there to collect the puck and lift it over the Cleveland netminder's shoulder.

However the Monsters tied it up again less than a minute into the second period on Jordan Dumais' second goal in as many nights.

That was the end of the scoring until Carr's heroics in OT.

The Admirals are now off until next Friday when they wrap-up their four-game homestand by hosting the Rockford IceHogs at 7 pm at Panther Arena.







