Sens Score Season High Seven Goals to Pick up Win in Syracuse

Published on November 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators defenceman Lassi Thomson vs. the Syracuse Crunch

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators did something on Saturday night that no AHL team had done yet this season: score a goal in Syracuse. In fact, the Sens went on to also pick up a victory with a 7-4 performance against the Crunch.

Syracuse scored early in the first period when Cooper Flinton buried a rebound past Leevi Merilainen a little over five minutes in. But, Belleville answered back about three minutes later on the power play. Arthur Kaliyev pounded home his second goal of the season on a one-timer from the right circle, fed by Stephen Halliday. Then, about four minutes later, Wyatt Bongiovanni ripped his fourth of the season past Brandon Halverson to give the Sens their first lead of the night and a 2-1 advantage after 20 minutes.

Goals came thick and fast in the second period, with all four combined goals scored within the first 6:05. The first came just a minute in with another Syracuse rebound goal, this time scored by Jakob Pelletier. The tie lasted less than a minute, though, with Bongiovanni wiring his second of the game past Halverson on a high-slot wrist shot. Xavier Bourgault would walk through the crease and stuff home his fourth goal of the season, on another power play, at 4:52 of the second, to reinstate the two-goal lead. But Nick Abruzzese would cut the Sens' advantage back to 4-3 by tapping in a loose puck around Merilainen's crease at 6:05 of the frame.

Syracuse scored early in the third as well, when Boris Katchouk pounced on a puck in a goalmouth scramble to tie the game 4-4. Belleville again answered quickly, through a Lassi Thomson one-timer from the right circle, assisted by Pilon and Tyler Boucher to make it 5-4. Jorian Donovan and Hayden Hodgson would add empty-net goals to round out the scoring.

The Senators are off until next Friday when they visit the Utica Comets (AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils) for the first time this season. Then, they return home on Saturday, November 8, for Bay of Quinte Night against the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers, and complete their first three-in-three stretch of the season on Sunday, November 9, against the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens). The November 9 game is also the next chance for fans to take advantage of the Belly's Sunday Brunch add-on before the game.

Belleville and Syracuse will meet next on Saturday, November 15, when the Sens visit the Upstate Medical University Arena again.

Fast Facts:

#11 Jorian Donovan had a goal and an assist

#16 Tyler Boucher finished with two assists

#22 Garrett Pilon notched two assists, the first being his 100th point as a Senator

#26 Carter Yakemchuk recorded the first multi-point game of his career with two assists

#34 Stephen Halliday had two assists to take his points total for the season into double digits

#35 Leevi Merilainen stopped a season high 38 of 42 shots he faced

The Crunch outshot Belleville 42-30

Belleville was 2/2 on the power play and 2/2 on the ViewTech Window and Door Penalty Kill

The Senators set a new high for goals scored in the season with seven

