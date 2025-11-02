Stephens Scores Lone Goal as Firebirds Fall to Eagles. 3-1
Published on November 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the National Hockey League's Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), fell to the Colorado Eagles on Saturday night at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 3-1. Mitchell Stephens scored the lone goal, and goaltender Victor Ostman made 33 saves as the team held its third annual Dia de Los Muertos Night, presented by Verizon.
Colorado netted the game's first goal as Danil Gushchin scored just 11 seconds into an Eagles powerplay. The goal was Gushchin's third against the Firebirds in two games played and came at 16:02 of the opening period.
After a scoreless second period that saw Ostman make 14 saves, the Eagles tacked on two goals in a span on 1:17 to extend their lead to 3-0. Mitchell Stephens got the Firebirds on the board with 4:13 left in the third period, spinning a puck through Eagles' goalie Trent Miner from the far corner. Ville Ottavainen and Lleyton Roed earned the assists on Stephens' second goal of the season.
Victor Ostman finished the night with 33 saves on 36 as the Firebirds' record falls to 3-4-1-0 to begin the 2025-26 season.
Coachella Valley finished game 0-for-3 on the powerplay and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill. The Firebirds were outshot by the Eagles 36-19.
