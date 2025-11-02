Reign Taken Down by Barracuda
Published on November 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (5-3-1-0) fell to the San Jose Barracuda (3-5-0-0) Saturday night by a final score of 4-2 in front of 2,946 fans at Tech CU Arena. The Reign and Barracuda will meet Tuesday, Nov. 4 in Ontario at 7 p.m.
Taylor Ward made the game interesting scoring a six-on-four power-play score with Phoenix Copley on the bench making it a 3-2 deficit with 3:53 to play in regulation. 63 seconds later the Barracuda struck taking a 4-2 advantage. Ontario trailed 2-0 after the first period with a four-on-four tally and a short-handed strike before Martin Chromiak found the back of the net midway through the second period.
Date: Nov. 1, 2025
Venue: Tech CU Arena - San Jose, CA
1st 2nd 3rd Final
ONT 0 1 1 2
SJ 2 0 2 4
Shots PP
ONT 29 1/3
SJ 30 1/2
GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Three Stars Stars -
1. Quentin Musty (SJ)
2. Zack Ostapchuk (SJ)
3. Jack Thompson (SJ)
W: Carriere
L: Copley
For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
American Hockey League Stories from November 1, 2025
- Reign Taken Down by Barracuda - Ontario Reign
- Stephens Scores Lone Goal as Firebirds Fall to Eagles. 3-1 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Colorado Kicks off Road Swing with 3-1 Win Over Firebirds - Colorado Eagles
- Bears, Bjorklund Blank Bruins, 2-0 - Hershey Bears
- Kochetkov, Wolves Maul Marlies, 4-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Sens Score Season High Seven Goals to Pick up Win in Syracuse - Belleville Senators
- Carr Celebrates his Birthday with OT Winner - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tucson Tops Iowa 3-0 Behind Villalta's Shutout - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tucson Shuts out Iowa 3-0 - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Pull Admirals to Overtime But Fall 3-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Syracuse Crunch Fall to Belleville Senators, 7-4 - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Blanked by Checkers for First Loss of Season - Providence Bruins
- Wild Finish Results in Overtime Sweep in Hartford - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Peca's Breakout Game Not Enough vs. Checkers - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Reign Preview - Ontario at San Jose - Ontario Reign
- Penguins Upended by Comets, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Open Month of November with First Win of Season, Down Penguins 3-1 - Utica Comets
- Checkers Bounce Back, Beat T-Birds 5-3 - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Drop 4-3 Overtime Heartbreaker to Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Earn Weekend Split with Rocket - Rochester Americans
- Clattenburg Forces OT; Condors Get Point - Bakersfield Condors
- Preview: Phantoms at Wolf Pack, Game 10 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Capitals Recall Smallman from Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate Diwali Night, Presented by Ridgecrest Dairy, on November 1st - Abbotsford Canucks
- Firebirds Celebrate Third Annual Dia de los Muertos Night at Acrisure Arena - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- American Hockey League Joins NHL, NHLPA in 27th Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Celebration Month - AHL
- Game Preview: Condors at Wranglers, 12 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.