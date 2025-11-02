Reign Taken Down by Barracuda

Published on November 1, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Ontario Reign (5-3-1-0) fell to the San Jose Barracuda (3-5-0-0) Saturday night by a final score of 4-2 in front of 2,946 fans at Tech CU Arena. The Reign and Barracuda will meet Tuesday, Nov. 4 in Ontario at 7 p.m.

Taylor Ward made the game interesting scoring a six-on-four power-play score with Phoenix Copley on the bench making it a 3-2 deficit with 3:53 to play in regulation. 63 seconds later the Barracuda struck taking a 4-2 advantage. Ontario trailed 2-0 after the first period with a four-on-four tally and a short-handed strike before Martin Chromiak found the back of the net midway through the second period.

Date: Nov. 1, 2025

Venue: Tech CU Arena - San Jose, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final

ONT 0 1 1 2

SJ 2 0 2 4

Shots PP

ONT 29 1/3

SJ 30 1/2

Three Stars Stars -

1. Quentin Musty (SJ)

2. Zack Ostapchuk (SJ)

3. Jack Thompson (SJ)

W: Carriere

L: Copley

