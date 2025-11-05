Ward Lifts Reign in OT after Another Stellar Portillo Effort

Published on November 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (6-3-1-0) defeated the San Jose Barracuda (3-5-1-0) Tuesday night by a final score of 2-1 in overtime in front of 5,665 fans at Toyota Arena. The Reign will be in San Diego on Friday taking on the Gulls at 7 p.m.

Taylor Ward scored his team leading sixth goal of the season 63 seconds into overtime from Akil Thomas as Thomas finished the night with a goal and an assist. His third goal of the season snapped a seven-game goal-less drought giving Ontario a 1-0 lead early into the second period. Igor Chernyshov tied the game with a power-play score at 8:24 of the third period. Erik Portillo picked up his third straight win making 26 saves and has a 1.70 goals against average and .933 save percentage over his last six games.

There was no score after the first period of play in a penalty free frame as the Barracuda outshot the Reign 8-3.

Akil Thomas (3rd) would give the Reign a 1-0 lead at 5:53 of the second period from Francesco Pinelli and Jack Millar. Millar drove the puck into the offensive zone down the right wing and fed Pinelli at the at the top of the right circle where he directed it to Thomas in the high slot. From there he sent a wrist shot through the legs of Carriere. Shots were 10-9 San Jose as Ontario went 0-for-2 on the power-play in the frame.

The Barracuda evened the score with a power-play goal from Igor Chernyshov at 8:24. Portillo played the puck from behind the net up the right-wing boards. Chernyshov collected it and sent a shot into the net as Portillo couldn't get back into the crease in time. San Jose outshot Ontario 8-6 in the period as Ontario finished the 60 minutes 0-for-3 on the power-play.

Taylor Ward (6th) ended the game 63 seconds into overtime from Akil Thomas. Portillo made a big-time save and then Thomas started up ice down the left-wing side. He pushed the puck to Ward inside the right circle where he sent a shot upstairs on Carriere providing the Reign a 2-1 overtime win.

Postgame thoughts from Andrew Lord, Erik Portillo, and Taylor Ward.

Lord

On tonight's win

Just found a way honestly. The first was a little sloppy. I thought the first goal in the second got us going a bit. We were okay there. I actually really liked the response after we gave up their first goal on the PK. I thought the next shift after that was really solid. Thought we got back at it. Then obviously, you know big goal by Wardo in OT.

On coming out on top

I think it's a good one. You know, it's still so early. We're trying to work the process and get better every day. I think you have to give them credit. San Jose really battled. They were hard along the walls and D were aggressive. They made it difficult on us. But I thought we were resilient. Maybe when we had a B game, you know, didn't have our best, to come out on top. It's a really good feeling.

On Kyle Burroughs first game

His game was awesome. He hasn't played in a long time, so the best is yet to come. But tonight he was super solid for us. He eats a lot of minutes, moves pucks well. He obviously battles. Then the character is through the roof. Obviously, just getting to know him here, two days in, met him a little bit during NHL camp, but heard he's just an unbelievable guy. So in the room, he'll be a big presence for us and really solidify us on the back end.

Ward

On scoring in OT

It always feels good to get the win. No matter how you do it. We would have liked to close it out there in the third, being up a goal, but things happen. I thought the guys stuck with it, and it was just good to get the win.

On the team's defensive game

I think we're learning something every game. I think defensively, we're getting stronger and we're keeping guys to low goals against right now, so just things like that. If we give up one a night, I think we like our chances.

Portillo

On tonight's win

It was great. I think we fought till the end. It was a tight game the entire way, so it feels great to get the win.

On his game as of late

It feels good, but we're in early November. You know, it's a long season, so just keep building, keep developing the game and the play. And you know, keep trusting it.

On the team's solid defense

I think that's our identity, really. It's been in the past, and I think it should be with this team as well. We are a team that plays really hard defensively, and I think we're finding that identity. It feels good.







American Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.