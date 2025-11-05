Wolves' Wendell Young Elected to AHL Hall of Fame

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The American Hockey League announced Wednesday that Chicago Wolves Vice Chairman/Governor Wendell Young is a Class of 2026 inductee into the American Hockey League Hall of Fame.

"I'm honored and humbled," Young said. "Not a lot of people are in the AHL Hall of Fame and for me to be recognized for my time in the American Hockey League and time in hockey is quite a blessing. It's a nice feeling knowing I've contributed to hockey in some way."

With the Wolves alone, Young has been a player, coach and executive over the span of franchise's 31-plus seasons.

A standout goaltender who helped the Wolves capture their first two of five league championships since the team's inaugural campaign in 1994, Young also served as assistant coach and executive director of team relations before transitioning into the general manager role and then Vice Chairman/Governor.

The Halifax, Nova Scotia, native, has had a role in all five of the Wolves' league titles, earning him five championship rings. Before joining the organization, Young backstopped the Hershey Bears to a Calder Cup title in 1988 and helped the Pittsburgh Penguins win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 1991-92.

After 15 seasons as general manager of the Wolves, Young was promoted to Vice Chairman/Governor on May 3, 2024. During his stint as GM, which began in August of 2009, the Wolves captured the 2022 Calder Cup (after earning the 2022 Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy for compiling the league's best regular-season record) and reached the 2019 Calder Cup Finals.

The 62-year-old stands as the Wolves' all-time leader among goaltenders in games (322), wins (169), saves (8,467), minutes (17,912), and shutouts (16), and was a member of Chicago's 1998 and 2000 Turner Cup championship squads. His jersey number "1" was retired on Dec. 1, 2001-becoming the first Wolves player to receive the honor.

Overall, Young played 18 seasons of professional hockey, including 10 in the National Hockey League. He compiled a 59-86-12 record in 187 games with the Vancouver Canucks, Philadelphia Flyers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Penguins. He also served as goaltending coach for the Calgary Flames from 2001-03.

Young was inducted into the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame in 2007 and is the only man in hockey history to have won all four North American championships: the Stanley Cup, Turner Cup, Calder Cup and Memorial Cup.

Other members of the AHL Hall of Fame Class of 2026 include Chris Bourque, Alexandre Giroux and Jim Wiemer.

The induction ceremony will take place Feb. 11 as part of the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford.







