Former Amerk and Calder Cup Winner Jim Wiemer Elected to AHL Hall of Fame as Part of Class of 2026

(Rochester, NY) - The American Hockey League today announced the four people selected for induction into the American Hockey League Hall of Fame as the Class of 2026.

Among this year's enshrinees include former Amerk and Calder Cup Jim Wiemer, who began and ended an illustrious 14-year playing career in Rochester.

A native of Sudbury, Ontario, Wiemer began his career as a left wing before transitioning to the blueline, where he became one of the AHL's premier two-way defensemen.

Drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in 1980, Wiemer played parts of five seasons parts of five seasons (1981-85, 1994-95) with the Amerks, totaling 167 points (48+119) in 218 games. He still ranks tied for fifth all-time in scoring among team defensemen and sits third all-time with 34 playoff assists.

Wiemer helped the Amerk win a Calder Cup title in 1983 and later went on to capture the Eddie Shore Award as the AHL's outstanding defenseman in 1985-86, when he recorded 24 goals and 73 points in 73 games for the New Haven Nighthawks.

He spent many years as a reliable recall option, appearing in 325 regular-season games and 62 playoff contests in the National Hockey League with five organizations, winning a Stanley Cup championship with Edmonton in 1988.

He returned to Rochester to finish his career in 1994-95, retiring with 124 goals and 307 assists for 431 points in 548 AHL games. Wiemer was inducted into the Amerks Hall of Fame alongside Randy Cunneyworth and Don Stevens in 2010.

The induction of the Class of 2026 will take place as part of the festivities at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO, to be hosted by the Rockford IceHogs. The American Hockey League Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony is scheduled for February 11, 2026, at the Coronado Theatre in Rockford, Ill.

Formed in 2006 to recognize, honor and celebrate individuals for their outstanding achievements and contributions in the American Hockey League, the AHL Hall of Fame is housed online at AHLHallofFame.com and is accessible to fans worldwide as part of the AHL Internet Network.







