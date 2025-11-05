Former Wolf Pack Forwards Chris Bourque and Alexandre Giroux Named to AHL Hall of Fame

HARTFORD, CT - The American Hockey League today announced the four players selected for induction into the American Hockey League Hall of Fame as the Class of 2026.

Two former Wolf Pack players have been honored by the AHL Hall of Fame Selection Committee and will be part of this group of enshrinees. Forwards Chris Bourque and Alexandre Giroux will join Jim Wiemer and Wendell Young in being enshrined into the AHL Hall of Fame.

Bourque, 39, led the Wolf Pack in scoring during his lone season in Hartford, the 2014-15 campaign. That year, Bourque led the club in goals (29), assists (37), and points (66) in 73 games while serving as an Alternate Captain.

He and brother Ryan Bourque helped guide the Wolf Pack to a 43-24-5-4 record, good for 95 points and a first-place finish in the Northeast Division. That season, the Wolf Pack eliminated the Providence Bruins and Hershey Bears in the Calder Cup Playoffs, advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The native of Boston, MA, scored 17 points (4 g, 13 a) in 15 Calder Cup Playoff games that spring.

Giroux, 44, suited up for the Wolf Pack in parts of three seasons. From 2003-04 - 2005-06, Giroux skated in 167 games with the club, scoring 74 goals and 56 assists for 130 points.

In each of his two full seasons with the club, Giroux eclipsed the 30-goal plateau. He lit the lamp 32 times during the 2004-05 season, then added 36 tallies during the 2005-06 campaign.

He also skated in 35 Calder Cup Playoff games for the Wolf Pack, recording 29 points (13 g, 16 a).

The native of Québec, QC, is sixth all-time in Wolf Pack history in goals scored and eighth in franchise history in power play goals.

His 36 goals during the 2005-06 season remain the fourth most in a single season in club history.

The induction ceremony will take place on Feb. 11, 2026, as part of the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford.







