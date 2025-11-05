Third Annual Season of Giving Canned Food Drive to Kick off November 5
Published on November 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
PALM DESERT, CA - 'Tis the Season to Give Back! The Coachella Valley Firebirds announced today that the team, along with Acrisure Arena, the Berger Foundation Iceplex, and the One Valley Foundation, have partnered with FIND Regional Food Bank for the third annual Season of Giving Canned Food Drive.
The third annual Season of Giving Canned Food Drive will kick off on Wednesday, November 5th during the Firebirds' game against the Colorado Eagles. The food drive will continue across all Firebirds games, Acrisure Arena, and Berger Foundation Iceplex events through Friday, December 19th for the Firebirds' annual Teddy Bear Toss game.
"FIND Regional Food Bank continues to be an incredible partner in addressing food insecurity across the Coachella Valley," said John Page, Senior Vice President, Oak View Group, Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds. "Our annual Season of Giving campaign is one of the most meaningful initiatives we do each year because it brings our fans, staff, and partners together to make an impact. The Firebirds, Acrisure Arena, and Berger Foundation Iceplex are proud to work with FIND Regional Food Bank in ensuring every family in our community has access to the nourishment they need during the holidays and beyond."
This year, FIND Regional Food Bank and the Firebirds have set a goal of collecting 6,500 pounds of donated food items. Fans are encouraged to bring canned food items including fruits, vegetables, beans, fish, soups, and stews during all Firebirds home games in November and December including Tate McRae on November 7th, Christian Nodal on November 8th, The Acrisure Series on November 25-28, How the West Was Won on December 5th, and more! Fans can also donate at the Berger Foundation Iceplex Welcome Center daily.
Fans who donated canned food items will receive a raffle ticket at the donation bin for a chance to win a variety of prizes. Winning numbers will be announced at the Firebirds game on Wednesday, December 27th. Prize packs include:
Prize #1 - Fuego Fan Pack:
Fuego Backpack Fuego Autographed Puck
Fuego Jersey
Prize #2 - Firebirds Night Out:
Faceoff Four Pack (Four Tickets, Four Hot Dogs, Four Sodas/Waters/Topo Chicos) Four Firebirds T-Shirts
Four Firebirds Hats
Prize #3 - Autograph Fan Pack:
Autographed Jersey Autographed Stick
Autographed Puck
Additional prizes include tickets to upcoming Acrisure Arena events and limited-edition swag items. Fans who donate at the Iceplex will receive a FREE skate rental valid for a public skate session. For more information, visit CVFirebirds.com.
One Valley Foundation, in partnership with FIND Regional Food Bank, want to help fight hunger in the Coachella Valley this holiday season. Supporting key community organizations like FIND Regional Food Bank is at the heart of One Valley Foundation's mission, and you can help us support FIND's mission of ending hunger by gifting a holiday meal this holiday. Click HERE to donate.
Next Home Game
Coachella Valley takes on the Colorado Eagles on Wednesday, November 5th ! Join us for Happy Hour at the Oasis starting at 5 p.m. followed by puck drop at 6:30 p.m.
American Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2025
- Former Amerk and Calder Cup Winner Jim Wiemer Elected to AHL Hall of Fame as Part of Class of 2026 - Rochester Americans
- Wolves' Wendell Young Elected to AHL Hall of Fame - Chicago Wolves
- Bears Greats Chris Bourque, Alexandre Giroux, and Wendell Young to be Inducted into AHL Hall of Fame - Hershey Bears
- Former Griffin Alexandre Giroux to be Inducted into AHL Hall of Fame - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Former Wolf Pack Forwards Chris Bourque and Alexandre Giroux Named to AHL Hall of Fame - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bourque, Giroux, Wiemer, Young Elected to American Hockey League Hall of Fame - AHL
- Monsters Return Home to Honor Women in Hockey & Salute to Service - Cleveland Monsters
- Third Annual Season of Giving Canned Food Drive to Kick off November 5 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Wranglers Roll Past Condors 6-1 - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Announce Mr. Rooter Plumbing as Winter Wranglerfest Presenting Partner - Calgary Wranglers
- Amerks Announce Television Broadcast Schedule for 70th Anniversary Season - Rochester Americans
- Bears Battle North Division Foes at Home - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Phantoms at Islanders, Game 11 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Recall Maxim Pavlenko and Zach Gallant - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Ward Lifts Reign in OT after Another Stellar Portillo Effort - Ontario Reign
- Chernyshov Scores in OT Loss to Reign - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Coachella Valley Firebirds Stories
- Third Annual Season of Giving Canned Food Drive to Kick off November 5
- Acrisure Arena Auto Sale Rolls into the Coachella Valley this Veterans Day Week
- Stephens Scores Lone Goal as Firebirds Fall to Eagles. 3-1
- Firebirds Celebrate Third Annual Dia de los Muertos Night at Acrisure Arena
- Firebirds Pick up First Home Win in OT Thriller over Gulls