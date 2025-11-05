Third Annual Season of Giving Canned Food Drive to Kick off November 5

PALM DESERT, CA - 'Tis the Season to Give Back! The Coachella Valley Firebirds announced today that the team, along with Acrisure Arena, the Berger Foundation Iceplex, and the One Valley Foundation, have partnered with FIND Regional Food Bank for the third annual Season of Giving Canned Food Drive.

The third annual Season of Giving Canned Food Drive will kick off on Wednesday, November 5th during the Firebirds' game against the Colorado Eagles. The food drive will continue across all Firebirds games, Acrisure Arena, and Berger Foundation Iceplex events through Friday, December 19th for the Firebirds' annual Teddy Bear Toss game.

"FIND Regional Food Bank continues to be an incredible partner in addressing food insecurity across the Coachella Valley," said John Page, Senior Vice President, Oak View Group, Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds. "Our annual Season of Giving campaign is one of the most meaningful initiatives we do each year because it brings our fans, staff, and partners together to make an impact. The Firebirds, Acrisure Arena, and Berger Foundation Iceplex are proud to work with FIND Regional Food Bank in ensuring every family in our community has access to the nourishment they need during the holidays and beyond."

This year, FIND Regional Food Bank and the Firebirds have set a goal of collecting 6,500 pounds of donated food items. Fans are encouraged to bring canned food items including fruits, vegetables, beans, fish, soups, and stews during all Firebirds home games in November and December including Tate McRae on November 7th, Christian Nodal on November 8th, The Acrisure Series on November 25-28, How the West Was Won on December 5th, and more! Fans can also donate at the Berger Foundation Iceplex Welcome Center daily.

Fans who donated canned food items will receive a raffle ticket at the donation bin for a chance to win a variety of prizes. Winning numbers will be announced at the Firebirds game on Wednesday, December 27th. Prize packs include:

Prize #1 - Fuego Fan Pack:

Fuego Backpack Fuego Autographed Puck

Fuego Jersey

Prize #2 - Firebirds Night Out:

Faceoff Four Pack (Four Tickets, Four Hot Dogs, Four Sodas/Waters/Topo Chicos) Four Firebirds T-Shirts

Four Firebirds Hats

Prize #3 - Autograph Fan Pack:

Autographed Jersey Autographed Stick

Autographed Puck

Additional prizes include tickets to upcoming Acrisure Arena events and limited-edition swag items. Fans who donate at the Iceplex will receive a FREE skate rental valid for a public skate session. For more information, visit CVFirebirds.com.

One Valley Foundation, in partnership with FIND Regional Food Bank, want to help fight hunger in the Coachella Valley this holiday season. Supporting key community organizations like FIND Regional Food Bank is at the heart of One Valley Foundation's mission, and you can help us support FIND's mission of ending hunger by gifting a holiday meal this holiday. Click HERE to donate.

