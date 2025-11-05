Jacob Truscott Assigned to Toledo

Published on November 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Jacob Truscott

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Jacob Truscott(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday assigned defenseman Jacob Truscott to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

Truscott made his professional debut with Grand Rapids on Oct. 18 against the Manitoba Moose and later bagged his first pro point with an assist on Oct. 28 at Iowa. Through two games as a pro, the Port Huron, Michigan, native has one assist, zero penalty minutes and an even plus-minus rating. Truscott was the 144th overall pick by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Prior to turning pro, Truscott spent five seasons at the University of Michigan and totaled a combined 70 points (12-58-70), 119 penalty minutes and a plus-44 rating in 166 career games. The 23-year-old became a two-time Big Ten champion as a Wolverine (2021-22, 2022-23) and served as a two-time captain from 2023-25, becoming just the ninth multi-year captain at the university and the first since former Griffin Luke Glendening (2010-12). As a fifth-year senior in 2024-25, Truscott earned a spot on the Big Ten Honorable Mention All-Star Team with 16 points (3-13-16) in 36 appearances. At the international level, Truscott competed for Team USA at the 2022 World Junior Championship and recorded a plus-three rating in five games. He also notched one assist and four penalty minutes in five games with Team USA at the 2019 U17 World Hockey Challenge.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.