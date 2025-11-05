Bears Battle North Division Foes at Home

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host a pair of North Division opponents this weekend, as Hershey welcomes the Toronto Marlies to town on Friday, followed by the Rochester Americans on Sunday. The Bears carry a four-game winning streak into this week's slate of games, the best active streak of any team in the American Hockey League's Eastern Conference; last season, Hershey managed four separate four-game winning streaks.

2025-26 SEASON LEADERS:

Goals: Graeme Clarke (4)

Assists: Andrew Cristall, Henrik Rybinski (5)

Points: Henrik Rybinski (7)

PIMs: Justin Nachbaur (32)

Power-Play Goals: Graeme Clarke (2)

Shorthanded Goals: Ryan Chesley, Bogdan Trineyev (1)

Game-Winning Goals: Ryan Chesley (2)

Plus/Minus: Henrik Rybinski (+4)

Shots: Graeme Clarke (36)

Wins: Garin Bjorklund (3)

Shutouts: Garin Bjorklund (1)

GAA: Garin Bjorklund (1.71)

SV%: Garin Bjorklund (.931)

Only includes qualified players

LOCAL PRACTICE SCHEDULE:

Monday, Nov. 3

Day off

Tuesday, Nov. 4

Practice, 11 a.m., GIANT Center

Wednesday, Nov. 5

Practice, 11 a.m., GIANT Center

Thursday, Nov. 6

Practice, 11 a.m., GIANT Center

Friday, Nov. 7

Morning Skate, 10 a.m., GIANT Center

Practice schedule is subject to change. Please check HersheyBears.com daily for updates.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

Wednesday, Oct. 29 - Hershey 3 at Bridgeport 1

Friday, Oct. 31 - Hershey 3 at Springfield 2 (OT)

Saturday, Nov. 1 - Hershey 2 at Providence 0

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE:

Friday, Nov. 7 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. - CLICK TO PURCHASE TICKETS

Happy Hour - Fans 21-and-over can enjoy a $5, 16 oz. select beer special, available from doors to puck drop.

Sunday, Nov. 9 vs. Rochester, 5 p.m. - CLICK TO PURCHASE TICKETS

Hometown Heroes: Seats for Soldiers and Veterans - Military themed activities and recognition throughout the evening.

All times Eastern.

Video Coverage: AHLTV on FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Bears Radio Network

TEAM NEWS AND NOTES:

EARLY TRANSACTIONS:

Hershey's roster received a slight shakeup on Monday with the announcement of transactions at both the NHL and AHL levels, as Washington acquired Corey Schueneman from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Calle Rosén, while Hershey acquired Sam Bitten from the Springfield Thunderbirds in exchange for future considerations. Schueneman will have some familiarity with Hershey's roster, as he was teammates with Spencer Smallman and Dalton Smith with the Colorado Eagles in 2023-24, and with Louie Belpedio with the Laval Rocket in 2021-22. Bitten previously played with Graeme Clarke on the Ottawa 67's during his major junior days, and also played for the Mississauga Rebels in the Greater Toronto Hockey League with D.J. King - son of Bears head coach Derek King - in 2015-16.

CHESLEY'S GAME-WINNING GLORY:

Defenseman Ryan Chesley scored two game-winning goals last week for the Bears, netting the decisive tallies at Bridgeport and at Providence. With two game-winners this early in the season, Chesley has become the first Bears rookie blueliner to have multiple game-winners since Connor Hobbs (2) in the 2017-18 campaign. The franchise record for game-winning goals by a rookie defenseman is Cameron Schilling, who tallied four game-winners during the 2012-13 season.

TORONTO TIMBER:

The Bears will host the Toronto Marlies for their only visit of the season to GIANT Center on Friday. Hershey is seeking its first win against the Marlies since Feb. 17, 2024, and its first win against Toronto on home ice since Jan. 28, 2024; Hershey is a lifetime 16-10-0-3-2 against the Marlies. Toronto's roster features former Bears forward Travis Boyd, who could be making his return to GIANT Center since he last skated for the Chocolate and White during the 2019-20 campaign. Boyd skated in parts of six seasons with Hershey, producing 172 points (57g, 115a) in 221 games while helping the club reach the 2016 Calder Cup Finals in his rookie season, scoring two game-winning goals during that postseason run.

RENEWING THE ROCHESTER RIVALRY:

Hershey hosts Rochester on Sunday in the first of two home games against the Americans this season, in a matchup that features the AHL's oldest continuously operating clubs. The Bears own a lifetime record of 221-189-53-3-2 against Rochester. This season's head-to-head schedule features four total games, the most between the Bears and Americans since the two teams sparred four times in the 2016-17 season. Hershey has won its last four meetings with Rochester, and carries a three-game home winning streak against the Amerks into Sunday's contest. Former Bear Vinny Prospal is in his third season on the bench as an assistant coach with Rochester, while Bears forward Dalton Smith played parts of four seasons with the Americans from 2017-21. The AHL announced Monday that Rochester's Isak Rosén was selected as the Fortune Tires "Expect More" AHL Player of the Month for October after putting up 12 points in eight games; Rosén was recalled to Buffalo this past Friday and scored his first career NHL goal last Saturday vs. Washington.

STINGRAYS REPORT:

Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, went 1-2-0-0 last week and followed that up on Tuesday morning with a 4-2 win on the road in Orlando that featured a 44-save performance from Mitch Gibson and a penalty shot goal from Kaden Bohlsen. The Stingrays are at Jacksonville on Saturday before returning home to host Orlando on Sunday afternoon.

BEARS BITES:

Graeme Clarke is third in the AHL with 36 shots on goal...Justin Nachbaur leads all rookie skaters with 32 penalty minutes and is tied for the league lead with four major penalties...Andrew Cristall is tied for eighth in rookie scoring with six points (1g, 5a)...Hershey is 3-0-0-0 when leading after the first period...The Bears are scoring on 10.4% of their total shots on goal.







