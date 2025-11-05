Wranglers Announce Mr. Rooter Plumbing as Winter Wranglerfest Presenting Partner

Published on November 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers are proud to announce they have partnered with Mr. Rooter Plumbing as the presenting partner for Winter Wranglerfest.

On December 21st, 2025, at 2:00 pm, the Wranglers will be facing off against the San Diego Gulls as part of the second annual Winter Wranglerfest, presented by Mr. Rooter Plumbing. The inaugural Winter Wranglerfest event in 2024 was packed with unique holiday-themed experiences and set a regular season attendance record for the Calgary Wranglers.

Winter Wranglerfest activities include the BlastyClaus First Goal Celly, where thousands of one-of-a-kind Winter Wranglerfest gifts are tossed into the stands after the first Wranglers goal, by volunteers in each section and by the players on the ice. As well, the end zone is opened for the Winter Wonderland, hosted down at ice-level and featuring an opportunity to take a memorable family photo with Santa, with printed photos provided complimentary. With Mr. Rooter Plumbing's partnership, BlastyClaus will have more prizes, the end zone wonderland will be even more exciting, and $2 from every ticket sold will again be directed to the Women's Centre of Calgary.

"Winter Wranglerfest was built to deliver a fantastic holiday experience and deepen the connection with our community. With Mr. Rooter Plumbing's reputation as an exceptional, locally owned and operated business, they are an excellent partner for this event," said Calgary Wranglers Manager of Business Operations Nathan MacDonald. "We are thrilled to welcome them to the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation and the Wranglers team."

"At Mr. Rooter Plumbing, community, teamwork, and a passion for excellence are at the heart of everything we do, and we see those same values in the Calgary Wranglers. This partnership is a huge step for our team, and we're beyond excited to connect with Calgary in the spirit of hockey."

The Wranglers will be wearing newly designed holiday themed jerseys that will be revealed in the coming weeks, with replica versions in-venue at the CGY team stores in the Scotiabank Saddledome while supplies last. Fans will also be able to bid on the game worn or game issued jerseys in an online auction. Stay tuned to Wranglers' social channels and online at www.calgarywranglers.com/wranglerfest for further details.

Tickets for Winter Wranglerfest presented by Mr. Rooter Plumbing on December 21st, 2025 are on sale now, and available at www.calgarywranglers.com/tickets, or go to www.calgarywranglers.com/wranglerfest for more details.







