Former Griffin Alexandre Giroux to be Inducted into AHL Hall of Fame
Published on November 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Wednesday announced that former Grand Rapids Griffins forward Alexandre Giroux will be inducted into the AHL Hall of Fame during the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford, Illinois. The ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2026, with an induction class that also includes Chris Bourque, Jim Wiemer, and Wendell Young.
Giroux made his professional debut with the Griffins during the 2001-02 campaign, which was the team's first year in the AHL and final season of affiliation with the Ottawa Senators. The 213th overall pick by Ottawa in the 1999 NHL Entry Draft appeared in 70 games with Grand Rapids and totaled 27 points (11-16-27), 74 penalty minutes and a plus-five rating for the West Division champions.
Giroux will become the fourth former Grand Rapids player to be inducted into the AHL Hall of Fame, joining Michel Picard (GRG 1996-00 & 2002-04, Class of 2025), Bryan Helmer (GRG 2004-06, Class of 2017), and Darren Haydar (GRG 2008-09, Class of 2020).
Giroux competed in 11 AHL seasons, climbing all the way to seventh place on the all-time list with 368 career goals. His 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons are among the greatest ever by an AHL player: in leading the Hershey Bears to back-to-back Calder Cups, Giroux won both league MVP honors and the regular-season scoring title in 2008-09; became the fourth player in league history with consecutive 50-goal campaigns; was the fifth player ever to score 60 goals in a single season; set an AHL record by scoring goals in 15 straight games; and amassed 139 goals and 255 points in 181 contests (regular season and playoffs combined) during the two-year span. Giroux totaled 704 points in 771 contests with Grand Rapids, Binghamton, Hartford, Hershey, Chicago, Oklahoma City and Springfield, and added 103 points in 118 Calder Cup Playoff games, including a record five career playoff overtime goals.
