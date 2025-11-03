Griffins' Perfect Record Continues with 6-2 Victory over Rockford

Published on November 2, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins celebrate a goal

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins celebrate a goal(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins extended their perfect record to 8-0 and secured the best start by any AHL team since 2021-22, as they defeated the Rockford IceHogs 6-2 at Van Andel Arena on Sunday.

The Griffins are off to their best start since the 2024-25 season when they went 6-1-1-0 through the first eight outings. Grand Rapids is also 4-0 at home for the first time since 2009-10 when it started 8-0 at Van Andel Arena. John Leonard (2-0-2) extended his goal streak to six games, tying teammate Austin Watson, Jiri Hudler, Kip Miller and Pavol Demitra for the second-longest goal streak in franchise history. Amadeus Lombardi, Antti Tuomisto, Erik Gustafsson and Nate Danielson each recorded a primary and secondary assist in the game. Michal Postava backed Grand Rapids between the pipes, recording 29 saves and improving to 4-0 on the season.

The IceHogs opened the scoring in the first period with 16:52 on the clock. Dominic Toninato passed the puck ahead for Aidan Thompson and he buried it on the wrap-around, as Grand Rapids trailed for just the second time this season. The Griffins had an answer with 7:27 remaining when Gustafsson attempted to stuff the disc in from behind the goal line and Sheldon Dries tapped in the rebound, tying the game 1-1.

In the second frame, Lombardi forced a turnover in the right circle and got the puck to Tuomisto, who shot from the blue line and Dominik Shine shoveled it past Mitchell Weeks on the rebound, claiming a one-goal advantage at the 4:02 mark. The Griffins' second of the period came when Lombardi stick-handled through the slot and backhanded the disc to Leonard, who snapped it from the right circle to bury it with 10:27 to go. Rockford scored to make it 3-2 with 6:21 left when Samuel Savoie's backhander went bar down over Postava's glove side.

At the 5:10 point in the final period, Eduards Tralmaks took advantage of Tyler Angle's shot from the slot and banked in the puck on an open net, reclaiming a two-goal lead. Danielson sent Leonard the puck from the left circle 1:49 later while on the power play, and he hammered it home from the high slot for his second of the contest. Jakub Rychlovsky finished the Griffins' scoring efforts with 3:22 left in the outing when Carson Bantle sent him the puck from behind the goal line and he potted it behind Weeks to obtain the 6-2 win.

Notes

The Griffins are the league's last undefeated team for the first time since the 2000-01 season in the IHL.

The Griffins have only trailed for 12:50 through the first eight games. They led for 193:12 and were tied for 158:58.

Lombardi extended his four-game assist streak (0-5-5).

The two best starts in Griffins history have come the last two seasons under Dan Watson, including 6-1 last season.

Game Center

Rockford 1 1 0 - 2

Grand Rapids 1 2 3 - 6

1st Period-1, Rockford, Thompson 2 (Toninato, Korchinski), 3:08. 2, Grand Rapids, Dries 2 (Gustafsson, Danielson), 12:33. Penalties-Boucher Rfd (fighting), 5:26; Kannok Leipert Gr (fighting), 5:26.

2nd Period-3, Grand Rapids, Shine 6 (Tuomisto, Lombardi), 4:02. 4, Grand Rapids, Leonard 8 (Lombardi, Tuomisto), 9:33. 5, Rockford, Savoie 3 (Del Mastro), 13:39. Penalties-Harding Rfd (roughing), 9:23; Bantle Gr (roughing), 9:23; Marcel Rfd (hooking), 14:35; Kannok Leipert Gr (slashing), 19:01.

3rd Period-6, Grand Rapids, Tralmaks 4 (Angle, Becher), 5:10. 7, Grand Rapids, Leonard 9 (Danielson, Gustafsson), 6:59 (PP). 8, Grand Rapids, Rychlovský 1 (Bantle, Seger), 16:38. Penalties-Seney Rfd (hooking), 5:32; Bantle Gr (kneeing), 7:41; Bantle Gr (tripping), 19:21.

Shots on Goal-Rockford 12-9-10-31. Grand Rapids 10-12-12-34.

Power Play Opportunities-Rockford 0 / 3; Grand Rapids 1 / 2.

Goalies-Rockford, Weeks 0-1-0 (34 shots-28 saves). Grand Rapids, Postava 4-0-0 (31 shots-29 saves).

A-5,898

Three Stars

1. GR Leonard (two goals) 2. GR Lombardi (two assists) 3. GR Tuomisto (two assists)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 8-0-0-0 (16 pts.) / Sun., Nov. 9 at Chicago 4 p.m. EST

Rockford IceHogs: 6-4-0-0 (12 pts.) / Fri., Nov. 7 at Milwaukee 7 p.m. CST

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.