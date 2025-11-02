Abbotsford Canucks to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Presented by Gill & Gill Law on November 2nd

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford, BC - The Abbotsford Canucks will commemorate Hockey Fights Cancer, presented by Gill & Gill, on Sunday, November 2nd at 4:00pm when the team hosts the Henderson Silver Knights. This special night honours all those affected by cancer and shines a light on the collective effort to raise awareness and support individuals and families navigating its challenges.

"Raising awareness and recognizing those affected by cancer is deeply important to us and our community," said Jim Kozak, COO & Alternate Governor, Abbotsford Canucks. "Hockey Fights Cancer provides an opportunity for all of us to unite in support of everyone impacted by cancer, including patients, survivors, families, caregivers, and those who stand beside them. Through initiatives like this, we aim to inspire hope, celebrate resilience, and contribute to the fight against cancer."

To honour those in your life affected by cancer, we invite you to stop by Section 101 and write their names on the "I Fight For" wall to show your support. Be sure to also visit Community Corner at Section 116 to discover the important work the Canadian Cancer Society do in the community. The Canucks for Kids Fund will also donate $10,000 to the Canadian Cancer Society in recognition of their impact, and to further support the cause.

Stop by the team store and check out special-edition Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise, including hoodies and t-shirts!

Fans are also invited to stick around and head to the South Rise after the game to meet select Abbotsford Canucks players during an autograph session!







