Abbotsford Falls to the Calgary Wranglers in Shootout

October 30, 2025

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks hosted the Calgary Wranglers for a wicked Trick or Treat Night at the Abbotsford Centre, hoping for more treats than tricks after last night's matchup.

Jiří Patera got the start between the pipes for the Canucks, facing off once again against Ivan Prosvetov. Nils Åman returned to the lineup following his stint with Vancouver, while Jackson Kunz, Josh Bloom, and Danila Klimovich also drew back in.

Looking for a stronger start, Abbotsford came out with energy in the opening frame. After killing off an early penalty, the Canucks quickly capitalized on their first power play of the night. Just 10 seconds in, Sawyer Mynio unleashed a blast from the blue line to give Abbotsford a 1-0 lead midway through the period. Patera stood tall to close out the frame, turning aside several dangerous chances to keep his team in front.

The second period turned into a defensive battle, with Abbotsford limited to just two shots on net. Despite spending stretches in their own zone, the Canucks blocked lanes, killed off another penalty, and leaned on Patera's sharp goaltending to preserve the lead heading into the third.

In the final frame, the Canucks picked up the pace and generated a few quick looks, but Calgary found the equalizer around the seven-minute mark when Daniil Miromanov's shot from the right circle slipped through to tie things up at one. Patera made a massive stop in the dying seconds to force overtime.

After a scoreless extra frame, the game went to Abbotsford's first shootout of the season:

Round 1 Kravtsov - No Goal Poirier - No Goal

Round 2 Åman - No Goal Strömgren - No Goal

Round 3 Mueller - No Goal Gridin - Goal

The Wranglers took the shootout win, but the Canucks earned a hard-fought point to close out the series. Abbotsford now looks ahead to a weekend doubleheader at home against the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday and Sunday.







