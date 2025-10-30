Music Festival-Inspired Checkerschella Set for November 8

Published on October 30, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Fans can get a ticket to the game on Nov. 8 and a special-edition music festival-themed shirt for just $55!

Checkerschella will feature multiple musical acts performing around Bojangles Coliseum before and during the game, along with themed content in game and on social media. The Red Line Club will also have an exclusive menu item for the night - bacon-wrapped fried pickles served with a spicy remoulade.

New this season, doors to the Connector will open 90 minutes before puck drop. Fans can enter there and shop at the new merch store or buy a drink and enjoy the new pregame area presented by Tucker Furniture in the East Charlotte Room. Access to Bojangles Coliseum - as well as the main box office doors - will open one hour before puck drop.







American Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.