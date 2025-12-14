Checkers Shut out in Hershey

The Charlotte Checkers (12-8-2-0) dropped the first game of a three-game road trip, as the Hershey Bears (13-10-1-0) skated away with a 4-0 victory on home ice at Giant Center.

Cam Allen scored on the power play under four minutes into regulation, putting Charlotte behind early. Ivan Miroshnichenko added another goal for the Bears at 15:43.

Henrik Rybinski made it 3-0 Hershey 33 seconds into the second period. The Checkers outshot the Bears 20-4 in the middle stanza, but came up empty against Mitch Gibson. Jalen Luypen put the cherry on top of the night for the Bears, scoring the lone goal in the third period.

Charlotte outshot Hershey 36-16. Louis Domingue stopped 12 shots in the loss for the Checkers while Gibson recorded the first shutout of his AHL career.

This was the first matchup between Hershey and Charlotte since Game 3 of the Atlantic Division Finals on May 21, 2025 (Charlotte swept Hershey 3-0 in the series) ... Charlotte dropped to 5-4-1 on the road this season ... Domingue appeared in the 426th game of his professional career ... Charlotte went 0-for-5 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill ... Mitch Vande Sompel, Ryan McAllister, Colton Huard, Kai Schwindt, Mikulas Hovorka, Nate Smith, MacKenzie Entwistle, Kirill Gerasimyuk and Tyler Motte were the scratches for Charlotte.







