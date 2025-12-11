Checkers Sign Smith, Assign Powell to Ghost Pirates

The Checkers announced today the team has signed forward Nate Smith to a two-year, one-way AHL contract. In addition, Charlotte has assigned defenseman Eamon Powell to the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Smith, 27, posted nine goals and 17 assists in 60 games last season with the Abbotsford Canucks. The Tampa, FL, native won a Calder Cup championship with the Canucks in June, competing in 22 playoff games and logging nine points (four goals, five assists).

Before joining the Canucks, Smith spent two seasons in the Arizona Coyotes organization, playing 14 games with the Coyotes and 124 with the Tucson Roadrunners. Smith played collegiately at Minnesota State University, Mankato, with Checkers defenseman Jake Livingstone. Smith was drafted in 2018, selected with the 91st overall pick by the Winnipeg Jets.

Powell, 23, suffered an upper-body injury on October 18 against Iowa and has been sidelined since. The Marcellus, NY, native has appeared in two games with the Checkers this season, recording one assist.

He first joined Charlotte at the end of last season, making his AHL debut on April 5 in Bridgeport. In five regular-season outings in 2024-25, Powell registered two points (one goal, one assist). He suited up for four Calder Cup Playoff games, notching three assists for Charlotte.

The right-handed defenseman turned pro after five years at Boston College, where he was named Hockey East's Best Defensive Defenseman and captured First All-Star Team honors in 2024-25. Powell was originally drafted in the fourth round (116th overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning.







