Daniel Laatsch Reassigned to Penguins

Published on December 11, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that defenseman Daniel Laatsch has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from the Wheeling Nailers.

Laatsch has suited up in four games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, gathering two assists in that time. He also posted five assists in eight games for Wheeling.

Laatsch was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the seventh round (215th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He played four seasons at the University of Wisconsin, where he picked up 26 points (6G-20A) in 126 career games.

The 23-year-old first-year pro, who hails from Altoona, Wisconsin, signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Mar. 10, 2025.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Saturday, Dec. 13 against the Providence Bruins. This Saturday is also the Penguins' annual Teddy Bear Toss. Fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped, stuffed toys to throw on the ice after Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's first goal. All of the stuffed animals will be donated to Operation Santa Claus, a charitable organization operating out of Tobyhanna Army Depot. Puck drop between the Penguins and P-Bruins is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

