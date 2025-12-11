Silver Knights Exorcise Demons at Dignity Health Arena, Winning 5-2

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Bakersfield Condors, 5-2, at Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, CA on Saturday night.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Bakersfield took an early 1-0 lead as Mason Milman found the back of the net two minutes into the game. Isaac Howard made it 2-0 for the Condors just 18 seconds into the middle period. Lukas Cormier would put the Silver Knights on the board eight minutes into the second, cutting into the Condor lead, 2-1. Henderson would go on to score four more goals by Jackson Hallum, Jakub Brabenec, Mitch McLain, and Kai Uchacz to take a 5-2 lead into the intermission. Those five goals tied the franchise record for the most goals scored in a single period.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, Dec. 12 |7 p.m. | at San Diego Gulls

Saturday, Dec. 13 | 6:00 p.m. | at San Diego Gulls

Tuesday, Dec. 16 | 7 p.m. | vs San Diego Gulls

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will stay on the road, heading south to San Diego for a weekend series with the San Diego Gulls on December 12 and 13. Both teams will then come to Henderson, coming to Lee's Family Forum on Tuesday, December 16 for The Silver Knights' Luck Launch game. Watch all the action on FloHockey or listen live on 1230 The Game. Get tickets here.







