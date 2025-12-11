Blue Jackets Assign Forward Luca Del Bel Belluz to Monsters
Published on December 11, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that Columbus assigned forward Luca Del Bel Belluz to Cleveland. In 11 appearances for Columbus this year, Del Bel Belluz posted 0-1-1 with four penalty minutes and an even rating and added 5-6-11 in 11 AHL games with Cleveland.
A 6'1", 185 lb. left-shooting native of Woodbridge, ON, Del Bel Belluz, 22, was selected by Columbus in the second round (44th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on December 1, 2022 through the 2026-27 season. In 27 career NHL appearances for Columbus spanning parts of three seasons from 2023-25, Del Bel Belluz supplied 3-7-10 with four penalty minutes and a +3 rating. In 130 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of three seasons from 2023-25, Del Bel Belluz registered 41-54-95 with 24 penalty minutes and a +2 rating and was named to the North Division roster for the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic.
Prior to his professional career, Del Bel Belluz supplied 71-98-169 with 50 penalty minutes and +20 rating in 192 career OHL appearances for the Mississauga Steelheads and Sarnia Sting spanning four seasons from 2019-23.
