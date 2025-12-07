Monsters Claim 3-2 Overtime Win against Crunch

Published on December 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Syracuse Crunch (13-8-1-0) 3-2 in overtime on Saturday afternoon at Rocket Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 8-7-3-1 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Hunter McKown got the Monsters on the board with a goal at 5:57 assisted by Jordan Dumais, but Jakob Pelletier evened the game for the Crunch with a tally at 17:35 leaving the score 1-1 after 20 minutes. Corson Ceulemans netted a marker at 2:07 of the middle frame with helpers from Luca Pinelli and Owen Sillinger sending Cleveland to the final intermission leading 2-1. Syracuse's Mitchell Chaffee forced the game into extra time with a goal at 19:19 of the third period, but Luca Pinelli was the overtime hero with a power-play tally at 4:47 assisted by Jack Williams and Will Butcher bringing the final score to 3-2.

Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 27 saves for the win while Syracuse's Ryan Fanti made 28 saves in defeat.

The Monsters hit the road to face the Charlotte Checkers on Tuesday, December 9, at 7:00 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 1 0 1 - 3

SYR 1 0 1 0 - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 31 1/2 2/2 4 min / 2 inf

SYR 29 0/2 1/2 4 min / 2 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Sawchenko W 27 2 4-1-2

SYR Fanti OT 28 3 4-4-1

Cleveland Record: 8-7-3-1, 6th North Division

Syracuse Record: 13-8-1-0, 2nd North Division







