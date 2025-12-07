Wolf Pack's Three-Game Winning Streak Snapped by Islanders, 6-2

BRIDGEPORT, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack saw their three-game winning streak end on Saturday night, dropping a 6-2 decision to the rival Bridgeport Islanders at Total Mortgage Arena. The loss dropped the Wolf Pack to 0-2-0-0 in the 'Battle of Connecticut' this season.

For the second straight meeting, the Islanders broke the ice with an early strike. Adam Beckman snapped a shot from the right-wing side that beat Callum Tung by the glove at 2:58, making it 1-0.

The goal was Beckman's seventh of the season.

Cam Thiesing extended the lead to 2-0 at 12:54, potting his second tally of the campaign. Thiesing took a pass from Cam Berg in the left-wing circle and beat Tung.

In the final minute of the period, Liam Foudy made it 3-0. Foudy found some open ice in front of the crease, took a pass from Matthew Maggio, and released a quick bid for his second goal of the season.

This marked the second time in as many meetings that the Islanders carried a 3-0 lead into the first intermission against the Wolf Pack.

Tung was replaced by Dylan Garand after the frame. He made nine saves on 12 shots in 20 minutes of action.

24 seconds into the middle frame, Justin Dowling got the Wolf Pack on the board with his fifth goal of the season. Dowling carried the puck through the neutral zone, entered on the left-wing side, then snapped a shot from the left-wing circle by the glove of Henrik Tikkanen to make it 3-1.

1:58 later, however, Maggio restored the three goal lead with his fourth goal of the season, beating Garand at 2:22.

Hartford responded to make it a 4-2 game at 5:03, scoring a four-on-three power play goal. Brennan Othmann took a pass in the left-wing circle from Trey Fix-Wolansky and ripped a shot over the right shoulder of Tikkanen for his second goal of the season.

Late in the period, the Wolf Pack were unsuccessful in clearing the puck. That led to a scramble in front of the net, where Marshall Warren was able to gain possession. Warren buried the rebound for his third goal of the season at 17:30, making it 5-2.

The goal was Warren's third point of the night (1 g, 2 a).

Foudy potted his second goal of the game at 16:37 of the third period, hitting the empty net to end the intrigue.

Foudy potted his second goal of the game at 16:37 of the third period, hitting the empty net to end the intrigue.







