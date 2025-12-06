Roadrunners Come Up Short, 4-3, in OT After Wild Third Period

The Tucson Roadrunners (8-10-3-0) surrendered a pair of third period leads and fell 4-3 in overtime to the San Jose Barracuda (13-6-1-1) on Friday at Tech CU Arena.

Tucson trailed 1-0 after San Jose's Kasper Halttunen opened the scoring early in the second, but Ben McCartney tied the game with his seventh goal of the season late in the middle frame.

The Roadrunners twice pulled ahead in the third, but the Barracuda answered each time in less than a minute. Kevin Rooney put Tucson in front 2-1 on the power play at 5:21 before Luca Cagnoni tied it 18 seconds later. After Sammy Walker restored the lead at 8:17 with a highlight-reel finish on a breakaway, Igor Chernyshov evened the score again just 40 seconds later.

Two Roadrunners posted multi-point nights, as Robbie Russo recorded his first two assists of the season and Walker added a goal and an assist.

Tucson closes its three-game road trip on Saturday at Tech CU Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. AZT. Fans can listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app and watch on AHLtv on FloHockey.

