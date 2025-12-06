New York Rangers Assign G Spencer Martin to Hartford Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned goaltender Spencer Martin to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

The native of Oakville, ON, split the 2024-25 season between the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves. With the Hurricanes, Martin posted a record of 3-4-1 with an .846 save percentage, a 3.89 goals against average, and one shutout in nine appearances.

As a member of the Wolves, Martin went 20-8-2 with a .909 save percentage, a 2.34 goals against average, and three shutouts in 31 games played.

Prior to signing with the Rangers, Martin appeared in 14 games with CSKA Moscow of the KHL. There, he posted a record of 5-6-0 with a .905 save percentage.

Martin made his Wolf Pack debut on Nov. 29 making 35 saves in the club's 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Monsters at Rocket Arena.

