Misa Debuts, Barracuda Topple Tucson in OT

Published on December 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release









Tucson Roadrunners' Austin Poganski versus San Jose Barracuda's Michael Misa

(San Jose Barracuda) Tucson Roadrunners' Austin Poganski versus San Jose Barracuda's Michael Misa(San Jose Barracuda)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Lucas Carlsson buried a power-play winner at 4:02 of overtime as the San Jose Barracuda (13-6-1-1) took down the Tucson Roadrunners (8-10-3-0), 4-3, on Friday night at Tech CU Arena. For the Barracuda, they now have wins in seven of eight, points in 13 of 14, and have won six in a row at home.

In his Barracuda debut, Sharks' top prospect Michael Misa finished with an assist, +1 rating and two shots.

After a scoreless first period, the Barracuda drew first blood midway through the second when Kasper Halttunen (5) ripped home his fifth of the season off a feed from Patrick Giles. Tucson answered late in the frame as Ben McCartney (7) tied it 1-1.

The third period delivered four combined goals in a wild back-and-forth stretch. Kevin Rooney (6) gave Tucson a brief 2-1 lead on a power play at 5:21, tucking in a shot from just off the net, but 18 seconds later Luca Cagnoni (5) responded by sneaking in a shot from the shortside. Sammy Walker (4) restored the Roadrunners' advantage at 8:17 after a failed Barracuda clear, only for Igor Chernyshov, the reigning AHL Rookie of the Month, to strike back 40 seconds later to make it 3-3 after a Roadrunners giveaway deep in their own end.

In overtime, with Tucson's Walker in the box for hooking, Carlsson ripped home the game-winner from the right point, securing San Jose's league-leading 26th power-play goal of the season. Filip Bystedt and Pavol Regenda picked up assists on the deciding tally. Bystedt now has points in his last eight.

Jakub Skarek earned the win with 30 saves, and has now won his last six in a row and seven of eight, while Jaxson Stauber stopped 30 of 34 for Tucson.

The Barracuda continue their homestand on Saturday (6 p.m.) against the Roadrunners for Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by Kaiser Permanente. The first 3,000 fans will receive a rally towel. For info and tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from December 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.