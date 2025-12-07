Tomkins Records 28-Save Shutout in 4-0 Win
Published on December 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Quinn Hutson had a multi-point night and the Bakersfield Condors (10-7-4, 24pts) shut out the Henderson Silver Knights (10-9-1, 21pts) 4-0 on Saturday. Matt Tomkins stopped all 28 shots he faced for his 5th career AHL shutout. Hutson's night moved him into a tie for the AHL rookie scoring lead.
A quick start for the Condors saw them score twice in the first period. Seth Griffith (6th) wristed home the opener at 6:14 from the left-wing circle. Hutson (13th) added a power-play goal at 11:22 off a rebound. The goal moved Hutson to third in the league in goals. Matt Tomkins stopped 14 in the frame and the Condors led 2-0 after one period.
James Hamblin (6th) tacked on to the lead at 3:01 of the second period, taking a feed from Riley Stillman from behind the net and redirecting it home in the crease. Bakersfield led 3-0 after two periods.
After a successful 5-on-3 penalty kill, Isaac Howard (4th) extended the lead to 4-0 from the slot off the rush at 9:06.
Hutson's multi-point game gave him 21 points (11g-10a) in 11 games. Josh Samanski's assist on Howard's gave him 13 points in his last 11 games. Atro Leppanen's helper added to his assist total with 10 in his last 10 games. He is second among all AHL d-men with 14 assists.
The Condors are 26-9-2 all-time against the Silver Knights and are 4-1-0 in the season series. Bakersfield's penalty kill has killed off 24 of its last 25 and all 20 in the season series.
UP NEXT
The series shifts to Bakersfield for a Weiner Wednesday as the Knights come to town at 6:30 p.m. Hot dogs are just $2 and premium draft beer is just $5 (click here for tickets)
