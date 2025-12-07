Moose Fall In Shutout To Iowa
Published on December 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (12-9-2-0) stumbled against the Iowa Wild (6-15-0-1) on Saturday night at Casey's Center, falling 3-0. Manitoba was coming off a shutout victory of their own on Wednesday night, when they beat the Chicago Wolves 5-0 at Allstate Arena.
There were no goals to be had for either club in the opening 20, despite several good opportunities at either end of the rink. The Moose outshot the Wild 8-7 in the frame, with Walker Duehr leading the way with a pair of shots on goal. Manitoba killed off its lone penalty kill opportunity, which lasted just five seconds. The Wild killed off two, but remained short-handed into the second period.
Iowa jumped in front after killing off the remaining Moose power play time. Nicolas Aubé-Kubel sent the teddy bears flying at Casey's Center, 2:41 into the second. Iowa hung onto their 1-0 lead into the break, holding the Moose off the board on five power play chances through 40 minutes. Cal Petersen turned away 17 Moose offerings in two periods, while DiVincentiis made 19.
Bradley Marek doubled the Iowa lead 9:37 into the third, beating DiVincentiis with a hard one-timer from the hashmarks. The Moose called DiVincentiis to the bench late in the contest, trying to pull closer. The gambit didn't pay off as Carson Lambos sent a shot the length of the ice in the final few moments, sealing a 3-0 Wild win with an empty netter. Petersen held up against a late Manitoba push, earning a 30-save shutout in the victory.
Quotable
Moose forward Parker Ford "I think it just took us a little bit to get to our game. The first period was a little sloppy for us, and we knew they were going to come out hard, and that's what they did. So, I think it just took us a little too long to get going."
Statbook
Danny Zhilkin led the Moose with five shots on goal
Domenic DiVincentiis stopped 25 shots
The Moose fired 13 shots on goal in the third period
Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti
