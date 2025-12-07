Griffins Make AHL History Through 20 Games with Victory over Marlies

Published on December 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Eduards Tralmaks

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Toronto Marlies) Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Eduards Tralmaks(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Toronto Marlies)

TORONTO - With a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Marlies at the Coca-Cola Coliseum on Saturday, the Grand Rapids Griffins secured the third-best start in the 90-year history of the AHL through 20 games with a franchise-record 37 points and an 18-1-0-1 record.

Out of 1,428 team seasons, the Griffins' 20-game start (18-1-0-1, 37 points, .925) is surpassed only by the 2004-05 Manchester Monarchs (19-1-0-0, 38 points, .950) and the 2005-06 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (18-0-2-0, 38 points, .950). Their 18 wins tie for the second-most ever and their 37 points rank third. Erik Gustafsson picked up three assists, tying his career high, while Michael Brandsegg-Nygard grabbed the game-winner in the final period. Sebastian Cossa extended his win streak to five games, recording 23 saves.

The Marlies picked up the lead with 2:52 to go in the first period when Alex Nylander snatched a neutral-zone turnover, skated it down on a breakaway and stuffed the puck past the left skate of Cossa. Grand Rapids tied it when Gabriel Seger won the faceoff to get the puck to Gustafsson along the near boards. He ripped it toward the net and Eduards Tralmaks tipped it in with 43 seconds on the clock.

Grand Rapids claimed the lead in the second slate while on the power play when Ondrej Becher threw the puck toward the net from the left circle and Sheldon Dries poked it in at the 8:27 mark. Toronto re-tied the match with 35 seconds left when Michael Pazzetta shot the puck toward the net, it bounced off Cossa and landed in front of Marc Johnstone, who batted it in.

With 12:01 to go in the final frame, the Marlies nearly claimed the lead when Matthew Barbolini fired one while wide open in the slot, but Cossa robbed him with a glove save. The Griffins netted the game-winner when Justin Holl sent one toward the net, it bounced off of a skate and ended up on the stick of Brandsegg-Nygard, who knocked it in for the lead with 10:29 remaining. The Marlies pulled Vyacheslav Peksa with 1:48 to go, but failed to capitalize, allowing the Griffins to pull away with the 3-2 victory.

Notes *Grand Rapids' 18-1-0-1 record continued as its best start in franchise history, and its 8-0-0-1 start on the road also stood as a franchise best. *The Griffins have outscored opponents this season 80-37, while holding a 42-21 edge on the road. *Grand Rapids' .925 points percentage stood as the best in the league

Grand Rapids 1 1 1 - 3

Toronto 1 1 0 - 2

1st Period-1, Toronto, Nylander 6 17:15. 2, Grand Rapids, Tralmaks 11 (Gustafsson, Seger), 19:17. Penalties-Tuomisto Gr (tripping), 3:17.

2nd Period-3, Grand Rapids, Dries 6 (Becher, Gustafsson), 8:25 (PP). 4, Toronto, Johnstone 3 (Pezzetta, Prokop), 19:23. Penalties-Prokop Tor (cross-checking), 7:41.

3rd Period-5, Grand Rapids, Brandsegg-Nygård 5 (Holl, Gustafsson), 9:30. Penalties-Prokop Tor (delay of game), 4:12; Moyle Gr (slashing), 14:09.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 9-9-11-29. Toronto 6-11-8-25.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 1 / 2; Toronto 0 / 2.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Cossa 10-1-0 (25 shots-23 saves). Toronto, Peksa 1-2-0 (29 shots-26 saves).

A-4,494

Three Stars

1. GR Gustafsson (three assists) 2. GR Holl (assist) 3. TOR Johnstone (goal)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 18-1-0-1 (37 pts.) / Sun., Dec. 7 at Toronto 4 p.m.

Toronto: 10-10-1-1 (22 pts.) / Sun., Dec. 7 vs. Grand Rapids 4 p.m.

