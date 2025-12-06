Wagner's Strong Showing Not Enough for T-Birds in Hartford

Published on December 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds center Chris Wagner (left) vs. the Hartford Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, Conn. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (5-11-2-2) peppered the opposition's net, but could not overcome a three-goal deficit in a 5-2 loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack (8-9-4-0) on Friday night in the latest battle of the Braman I-91 Rivalry inside PeoplesBank Arena.

Neither starting goaltender faced a lot of high-danger work in the opening 20 minutes, but the Wolf Pack took advantage of one of the few Springfield mistakes at 10:12, as rookie Gabe Perreault found a soft spot at the side of the net to deflect a Justin Dowling cross-crease pass behind Vadim Zherenko to give Hartford the 1-0 advantage.

At the other end, Dylan Garand only needed to make six stops in the opening 20 minutes, a period that saw no power plays for either team.

The Wolf Pack had thoughts of putting the game out of reach with a pair of tallies to start the second, with Kalle Vaisanen registering his first AHL goal at 3:29 off a centering feed from Daniel Walcott, making it a 2-0 Hartford lead. Wolf Pack captain Casey Fitzgerald added to the scoring at 12:14, finishing off a gorgeous three-man passing play from Justin Dowling and Perreault to push the margin to 3-0.

Springfield's power play had a golden opportunity to spark a comeback, but they could not beat Garand with over a minute of 5-on-3 advantage time.

The tide of the period changed on a crazy sequence just over a minute later, when Dylan Peterson bailed out Zherenko with a kneeling save in front of a wide open Springfield goal to preserve the 3-0 score. Moments later, with the teams skating 4-on-4, Theo Lindstein chipped a puck into the middle of the ice, where it caromed behind the Hartford net. Chris Wagner proved to be in the perfect spot, as he sneaked it back out front to Lindstein, who tucked a backhander into a vacant net to cut the lead to 3-1 at 13:29.

Wagner followed suit with his own goal just 3:16 later to go along with his helper, as the veteran deflected a Michael Buchinger wrist shot behind Garand at 16:45, trimming the Hartford lead to 3-2 heading into the third.

Springfield did not defer much in the final period, firing 18 shot attempts at Garand in the final 20 minutes, but the Hartford goaltender had every response. After withstanding T-Birds pressure for the first 14 minutes of the frame, Perreault finally gave the Wolf Pack some insurance at 14:15, his second goal and third point of the evening, to make it a 4-2 game.

The T-Birds' 29-for-29 penalty killing streak on the road came to an unfortunate end when Brendan Brisson nudged the puck into an empty net off the blade of a Springfield defender to round out the scoring with 1:03 remaining.

The T-Birds look to start a new point streak when they return home on Saturday night for the annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Teddy Pools and Spas. Puck drop from a sold-out Thunderdome is set for 6:05 p.m.

