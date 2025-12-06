Stars Win Overtime Thriller in San Diego

Published on December 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







SAN DIEGO, CA- The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, won 3-2 in overtime against the San Diego Gulls on Friday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego, thanks to a two-goal game from rookie defenseman Tristan Bertucci.

San Diego started with 10 of the first 12 shots before scoring on their 11th. Sam Colangelo faked a pass at the point, skated down the left side and ripped a shot over the left shoulder of Arno Tiefensee to give the Gulls a 1-0 lead.

Texas had three chances on the man-advantage in the opening period, but could not convert. In the final minute of the period, San Diego looked to double their lead when Matthew Phillips received a pass in the left circle with an open net ahead of him. Tiefensee reached behind him to get a piece of the puck to deny the Gulls a second marker before the first buzzer sounded. The rookie goaltender made 13 saves on 14 Gulls shots in the frame.

Chances were exchanged in the first half of the second period, but Tiefensee kept the Stars deficit at one. Kyle Looft drew a holding penalty with just over six minutes to go in the middle frame, which sent Texas to their fourth power play of the night. Kole Lind fed Bertucci between the circles, and the defenseman tied the game with his first professional goal.

San Diego took the lead eight minutes into the third as Tyson Hinds snapped a wrist shot past Tiefensee to give the Gulls their second lead of the game. Artem Shlaine responded four minutes later when Samu Tuomaala fed him in the slot. Shlaine slapped it past Tomas Suchanek's glove to tie the game 2-2.

Colangelo got behind the Stars defense with 4:30 remaining, but Tiefensee was up for the challenge, stopping the veteran's breakaway try.

Overtime was needed as neither team could find the winner in regulation, and it took just 52 seconds for the Stars to win it. Cameron Hughes skated down the left side, centering it for Bertucci who snapped the game winner into the back of the net to secure the victory for Texas.

Tiefensee had 23 saves in the win for the Stars, and Suchanek stopped 21 in the overtime loss for the Gulls.

The Stars will take on the Gulls again on Sunday. The game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT at Pechanga Arena San Diego. Catch all the action on AHL TV on FloHockey.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars.







