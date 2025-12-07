The Canucks Fall to the Firebirds in a Costly Shootout, 4-3

The Abbotsford Canucks hosted their 5th annual Teddy Bear Toss game, welcoming the Coachella Valley Firebirds to Rogers Forum.

Jiří Patera made his return to the crease after another stint with Vancouver, taking on Nikke Kokko at the other end. The Canucks rolled out a near-identical lineup to Wednesday's game, with Joe Arntsen being the lone new face to slot back in.

In the first period, the energy was sky-high as fans waited for the signal to send their bears flying. Coachella Valley came out firing, heavily outshooting Abbotsford early and earning the game's first power play. The Canucks stood tall defensively, and Patera delivered a spectacular save to keep the game scoreless.

After killing off the penalty, Abbotsford earned a power play of their own-one that didn't take long to convert. Jackson Kunz fed a perfect pass from behind the net to Nils Åman, who buried it with one quick release to unleash the annual teddy bear storm. Rogers Forum erupted as Åman added his name to Abbotsford's Teddy Bear Toss history.

Once play resumed, the Firebirds went back to the man advantage, and this time Jagger Firkus struck to tie the game. But the tie was short-lived-just 14 seconds later, Jimmy Schuldt regained the lead when his shot deflected off a Firebirds skate and in, sending Abbotsford to the intermission up 2-1.

The middle frame was filled with penalty calls, but despite the Firebirds continuing to control the shot clock, it was Abbotsford who struck again. Three minutes in, Mackenzie MacEachern broke in on a partial breakaway and snapped home the 3-1 goal. Both goaltenders stood tall through the parade to the penalty box, and the Canucks carried their two-goal lead into the third.

Looking to lock down the win, Abbotsford faced pushback early when Tyson Jugnauth's point shot took a fortunate bounce and found its way across the line, cutting the lead to one. Coachella Valley kept pressing, but Patera delivered crucial saves. With just under two minutes left, Kokko headed to the bench for an extra attacker-and the Firebirds capitalized. Lleyton Roed fired one home from the slot with 1:30 remaining to tie the game and force overtime.

Both goaltenders continued to shine through the extra five minutes, sending the game to a shootout.

Shootout Results: Round 1: Morrison - Yes Alriksson - No

Round 2: Avon - Yes Berard - Yes

Round 3: Molgaard - No Åman - No

The Canucks fell 4-3 in the shootout but earned a point on Teddy Bear Toss night. They'll get another shot at the Firebirds tomorrow evening.







