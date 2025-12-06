Checkers Recall Robert Mastrosimone from Savannah
Published on December 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Charlotte Checkers have recalled forward Robert Mastrosimone from the Savannah Ghost Pirates.
Mastrosimone, 24, leads Savannah with 15 points (nine goals, six assists) in 13 games this season. The Bay Shore, NY, native has posted seven points in his last six games, including a game-winning goal in overtime Friday night against the South Carolina Stingrays. Mastrosimone has appeared in one game this season for the Checkers, playing on October 12 in Providence against the Bruins.
He joined the Checkers on a one-year, one-way AHL contract in July of 2025. Before signing with Charlotte, Mastrosimone played 95 games with the Toronto Marlies over two seasons, logging 14 goals and 15 assists. Mastrosimone was drafted in the second round (54th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings.
