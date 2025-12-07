Rangers Recall Jaroslav Chmelaø from Hartford Wolf Pack, Assign Brennan Othmann to Hartford
Published on December 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forward Jaroslav Chmelaø from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. In addition, the Rangers have assigned forward Brennan Othmann to Hartford.
Chmelaø, 22, has recorded eleven points (3 g, 8 a) in 19 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He accumulated 29 points (12 g, 17 a) in 71 games as a rookie with the club a season ago.
The native of Nove Mesto nad Metuji, CZE, has yet to make his NHL debut.
He was selected in the fifth round, 144th overall, by the Rangers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
Othmann, 22, has recorded seven points (1 g, 6 a) in 15 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He recorded his first goal of the season against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Nov. 26.
Over the course of three seasons with the Wolf Pack, Othmann has appeared in 109 games, scoring 76 points (34 g, 42 a).
He made his season debut with the Rangers on Oct. 26 against the Calgary Flames. In total, he has appeared in 26 NHL games with the club.
The native of Pickering, ON, was selected in the first round, 16th overall, by the New York Rangers in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
