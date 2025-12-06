T-Birds, Springfield City Library Announce Dates for Boomer's Reading Club

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds, in collaboration with the Springfield City Library, are proud to announce six dates and library branch locations for the 2025-26 installment of Boomer's Reading Club, which returns for its third season.

Established in 2023, Boomer's Reading Club will feature various T-Birds players and staff, as well as team mascot Boomer, throughout the season. Boomer's Reading Club aims to create a love of reading for young Springfield school students of all ages.

In addition to the interactive reading sessions, the Springfield Thunderbirds Foundation will honor its pledge to the program by donating gifts and supplies to each of the six Springfield City Library branches participating in the initiative.

"As we enter year three of this partnership, we remain privileged and honored to support the Springfield City Library in this impactful community initiative," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "Boomer's Reading Club has grown into a tradition our young fans look forward to, and we're excited to keep fostering a love of reading and moments they'll remember long into the future."

The complete list of dates is as follows - all Boomer's Reading Club sessions will run from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., and all of these sessions are free and open to the public:

Tuesday, Dec. 9 @ Springfield Central Library (220 State Street, in 1st floor Children's Room)

Wednesday, Jan. 21 @ Mason Square Branch (765 State Street)

Tuesday, Jan. 27 @ Indian Orchard Branch (44 Oak Street)

Wednesday, Jan. 28 @ East Springfield Branch (21 Osborne Terrace)

Monday, March 2 @ East Forest Park Branch (136 Surrey Road)

Monday, March 9 @ Sixteen Acres Branch (1187 Parker Street)

"It's time for a new season of Boomer's Book Club at the Springfield City Library. We can't wait to welcome families back to have fun seeing their hockey heroes read with them and inspire their children and grandkids to get a library card and pick up some great books," said Jean Canosa Albano, Assistant Director at Springfield City Library. "Going to a T-Birds game is fun for the whole family, and so is going to the Springfield City Library! The Club combines reading, library activities, and a chance to discover why getting into reading when you are young is so important and fun."

Families looking for more information about Boomer's Reading Club can contact the team at (413) 739-4625 or by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.







