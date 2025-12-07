Bump OT Blast Buries Utica

Allentown, PA - Alex Bump buried the overtime winner just 58 seconds into the extra frame to lift the Lehigh Valley Phantoms past the Utica Comets 3-2 on a festive meLVin's Holiday Party night and Oliver Bonk's professional debut.

Lane Pederson won a battle behind the Utica call to set up Bump's big blast from the left slot for his first career overtime strike.

"We obviously had a hot start," Bump said. "We fell off a little bit, fell from our game. Good teams don't - we've got to find a way to put a full 60 together."

Zayde Wisdom (5th) and Adam Ginning (1st) struck in the opening period to stake Lehigh Valley (12-7-3) to an early 2-0 lead to add to the festive fun on meLVin's Holiday Party with the Phantoms. But Utica (4-12-4) rallied in the third and Kyle Criscuolo (2nd) forced overtime with his shorthanded goal on a 2-on-1 with just 1:27 left.

The other headline of the night arrived before the first puck was even dropped - the long-awaited professional debut of Flyers 2023 first-round pick Oliver Bonk. The 20-year-old blueliner delivered steady, composed minutes throughout the evening and nearly opened his scoring account with a rising wrister in the first period that was turned aside by Nico Daws.

"Think it went pretty well. I've had a lot of practice time, Bonk said. "(They) definitely eased me into it. It's been good. I feel normal. Even after the game there's no pain."

Bonk's comfort and confidence were easy to spot after weeks of preparation. "Actual team and actual players, rather than skating by myself. You're here to learn so need to soak in everything you can. Don't want to be too clueless going into first game. I've been asking a lot of questions."

With the excitement of Bonk's arrival setting the tone, the Phantoms opened strong and owned the first period. Zayde Wisdom struck just over five minutes in, cleaning up a rebound on a Garrett Wilson drive at the side of the net past Daws.

Nearly 10 minutes later, Adam Ginning trailed an offensive rush and hammered home a loose puck for his first of the season, giving Lehigh Valley a comfortable 2-0 cushion.

The energy in the building only ramped up midway through the second when Devin Kaplan dropped the gloves, sending Nathan Légaré to the ice and sending the fans into full December delirium.

But Utica hung around, and turnovers in the middle stages allowed the Comets to claw back with a pair of third-period goals to even the score. Lehigh Valley suddenly found itself in a tight one.

Bump didn't shy away from owning his part in the swings either. "I had a couple turnovers at the blue line... that makes us get hemmed into our D-zone after those silly mistakes," he said.

But when overtime began, he wasted no time turning the page. One chance from the bottom of the left face-off circle, one blazing release past Daws, and the rookie sniper delivered the winning strike the Phantoms needed.

"I haven't been great these last few games, and I know that... so yeah, big relief," Bump said. "But I obviously have to do more of that to help this team out."

Head coach John Snowden shared how big the moment was for his young forward. "It was an important moment for him as a player to score that type of goal," he said. "Happy that he's in the right place at the right time and finished."

Carson Bjarnason again kept the Phantoms steady, making strong stops in tight and helping the team secure at least a point for the third straight game.

Even with the lapses that extended the night, the Phantoms ultimately earned exactly what they needed: clutch plays from their young stars, a debut worth celebrating, and another two points in the standings. As the schedule tightens and the race heats up, the win reinforces that Lehigh Valley can still impose its will - and find a way - even on nights that drift off script.

The Phantoms travel to Hershey on Sunday for a 3:00 p.m. matchup with the Bears before heading to Syracuse and Rochester next weekend. They return home December 17 to begin a six-game homestand at PPL Center.







