Transaction: Ty Murchison Recalled by Flyers

Published on December 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled defenseman Ty Murchison from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Murchison, 22, has scored one goal with three assists while accumulating 30 penaltty minutes with the Phantoms this season in 21 games played. He also played in four games with the Phantoms at the end of last season scoring one goal with one assist.

The Flyers' fifth-round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft out of Arizona State grew up playing roller hockey in his hometown of Corona, Cal. before taking on ice hockey. Murchison is a 6'2 ¬Â³ left-handed shooter who has shown physicality and aggression in his debut professional season.

If he plays for Philadelphia then he would become the first Lehigh Valley Phantoms player to make his NHL debut and would become the 48th Lehigh Valley player all-time and also the first since Jacob Gaucher debuted for the Flyers on February 2, 2025. He would also become the fourth player from this season's Lehigh Valley team to receive a recall joining Aleksei Kolosov, Emil Andrae and Carl Grundstrom.







