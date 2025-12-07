Syracuse Crunch Downed by Cleveland Monsters, 3-2, in Overtime

Published on December 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch goaltender Ryan Fanti vs. the Cleveland Monsters

(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Cleveland Monsters)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch rallied back to force overtime before being downed by the Cleveland Monsters, 3-2, today at Rocket Arena.

Mitchell Chaffee sent the game to overtime with just 41 seconds remaining in regulation to help secure one point for the Crunch on their two-game road trip to Cleveland. The team now sits at 13-8-1-0 after suffering their first overtime loss of the year.

Crunch goaltender Ryan Fanti stopped 28-of-31 shots. Zach Sawchenko earned the win between the pipes for the Monsters turning aside 27-of-29 shots. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on two opportunities, while the penalty kill went 1-for-2.

The Monsters were first on the board just shy of six minutes into the game. Jordan Dumais chased the puck down along the left-wing boards and centered a feed for Hunter McKown to score with a wrister. The Crunch responded to even the score late in the period. Conor Geekie forced a turnover in the neutral zone and sent the puck ahead for Nick Abruzzese. He came in on a short 2-on-1 rush and set up Jakob Pelletier to score with a cross-slot feed.

Cleveland went back on top two minutes into the middle frame when Corson Ceulemans fired in a shot from between the circles.

The Monsters maintained their one-goal lead until just 41 seconds remaining in regulation. After a scramble in front of the net, the puck kicked out for Chaffee to chip it up and over Sawchenko to force overtime.

Luca Pinelli potted the game-winner for Cleveland while on the man-advantage in the final minute of the extra frame to give the Monsters the victory.

The Crunch are back in action on Wednesday when they travel to face the Utica Comets.

Crunchables: The Crunch are 1-1 when requiring extra time this season.

