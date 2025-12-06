Bears Recall Goaltender Mitch Gibson

Published on December 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have recalled goaltender Mitch Gibson from the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Gibson, 26, has gone 7-4-0 in 11 games with the Stingrays this season, posting a 2.20 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage to go along with one shutout. He was the ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the period of Nov. 3-9.

The netminder appeared in one game with Hershey last season, stopping 26 shots to earn a win at Springfield on Oct. 26, 2024. In 2024-25 with the Stingrays, Gibson went 12-1-0 in 14 games, posting a 1.75 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage in an injury-shortened season.

The Phoenixville, Pennsylvania native is 3-0-0 in his AHL career with Hershey with a 1.94 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. He made his AHL debut on Oct. 22, 2023, stopping 21 shots in a win at Bridgeport. He served as Hershey's third goaltender during the team's run to the 2024 Calder Cup title.

With the Stingrays as a rookie in 2023-24, Gibson went 22-14-3 with a 2.56 goals-against average, an .899 save percentage, and three shutouts. Gibson's 2.56 goals-against average ranked third among ECHL goaltenders with 40 or more games played. He was credited with a goal in the Stingrays' win over Savannah on Dec. 1, 2023, becoming the 16th goaltender in ECHL history to score.

Gibson was selected in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals.

