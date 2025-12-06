Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m.

Published on December 6, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, as the Bears will induct the Class of 2025 into the club's Hall of Fame during a pre-game ceremony before dropping the puck on this evening's game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Hershey Bears (11-7-1-0) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (16-5-1-0)

Dec. 6, 2025 | 7 p.m. | GIANT Center

Referees: Adam Tobias (16), Patrick Hanrahan (52)

Linespersons: Bill Lyons (27), T.J. Dockery (27)

Tonight's Promotions:

Hall of Fame Night - Chris Bourque, Alexandre Giroux, Boyd Kane, Mike McHugh, and William W. "Tiny" Parry will be inducted in a pregame ceremony as part of the Class of 2025 in the Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame.

Postcard Night - All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative postcard depicting the Class of 2025.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall-of-Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and in-arena host Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1-FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, In-arena on 88.9-FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Froggy Valley 100.1-FM Stream, Fox Sports 1460-AM Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears hosted the Laval Rocket last Sunday, falling to the visiting team by a 4-3 score. Despite opening a 1-0 lead just 2:35 into the contest on the strength of Louie Belpedio's first as a Bear and a pair of goals from Grant Cruikshank, the Rocket took a 2-1 lead with a pair of goals in a 38-second span midway through the second period and never trailed for the remainder of the contest. The Penguins took down the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 6-2 last night at home, powered by five players with multi-point games, including three-point nights from Aidan McDonough (1g, 2a) and Avery Hayes (1g, 2a), while Sergei Murashov made 34 saves.

CALL TO THE HALL:

The Bears will formally induct their Hall of Fame Class of 2025 in a special pre-game ceremony. Among the inductees:

Chris Bourque - Hershey's all-time leader in playoff games and scoring and the only three-time Calder Cup champion (2006, 2009, 2010) as a player with the club.

Alexandre Giroux - a two-time Calder Cup champion with the Bears (2009, 2010), the franchise's playoff goals leader and the only player in team history to lead the AHL in goals multiple times.

Boyd Kane - A two-time Calder Cup champion (2006, 2010) with Hershey, highlighted by serving as captain of the first championship squad of the GIANT Center era in 2006.

Mike McHugh - Ranks among Hershey's Top 50 in games played, goals, assists, points, and penalty minutes, and captained the club to the 1997 Calder Cup while earning playoff MVP honors.

William W. "Tiny" Parry - A longtime writer and sports editor of the Lebanon Daily News whose career spanned over 45 years; was the first president of the Hershey Hockey Writers & Sportscasters Association and received the AHL's James H. Ellery Memorial Award in 1970-71 for his outstanding media coverage of the league.

NESS TO PASS ONE OF THE GREATS WITH AHL GAME 800:

Defenseman Aaron Ness is slated to appear in his 800th American Hockey League contest tonight, passing legendary former Bear Frank Mathers for sole possession of 16th in league history among defensemen (and tying former Bear Dave Creighton for 44th overall in league history). Ness, who turned pro with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at the end of the 2010-11 season after concluding his tenure at the University of Minnesota, has spent 447 games of his AHL career with the Bears over the course of two stints with the Chocolate and White, placing him 23rd in franchise history. Ness' 275 career AHL assists also put him four helpers behind passing former Bear Mark Wotton for 20th on the league's all-time list for assists by defensemen. Hershey's captain has also appeared in 72 National Hockey League contests with the New York Islanders, Washington Capitals, and Arizona Coyotes.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey earned its largest single-game penalty minute total this season with 45 in last Wednesday's meeting with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, while the Penguins' 41 penalty minutes in last Saturday's 6-2 triumph over the Penguins represented the largest by a Bears opponent this season...Ilya Protas' 19 points (10g, 9a) rank fifth in scoring among league rookies...Hershey's home penalty kill ranks eighth at 31-for-37 (83.8%)...The Bears will wear throwback jerseys this weekend inspired by their look from the early 1970s as part of AHL's 90th anniversary celebration.

ON THIS DATE IN BEARS HISTORY:

Dec. 6, 1964 - Goaltender Claude Dufour made 29 saves and Roger DeJordy's first-period goal stood up as the only tally of the night in a 1-0 road shutout over the Providence Reds. The victory extended Hershey's unbeaten streak to 13 games and gave the club its eighth consecutive road win, a streak which began on Oct. 28 at Pittsburgh and became a (later matched in the 2001-02 and 2006-07 seasons) franchise record.







