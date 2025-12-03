Utah Mammoth Recall Maveric Lamoureux from Tucson Roadrunners

Published on December 3, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON - The Utah Mammoth announced today that defenseman Maveric Lamoureux has been recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Lamoureux, 21, was off to a strong start to the AHL season with 9 points (9a) and 19 penalty minutes (PIM) in 19 games. His plus-4 rating is tied for the team lead and his nine assists rank second on the team. He is also tied for second in points among Roadrunners defensemen and is one of three Roadrunners to record two or more multi-assist games this season.

This marks the first NHL call-up of the season for Lamoureux, and the second of his career. In 2024-25, the 6-foot-7, 217-pound defenseman was recalled on Oct. 23, 2024 and appeared in 15 NHL games with Utah, recording three points (1g, 2a) and a plus-3 rating.

He scored his first NHL goal in his fourth game in Utah's 5-1 home victory over the Calgary Flames on Oct. 30, 2024. The Laval, Quebec native was reassigned to Tucson later in the season on Jan. 12, 2025 and finished his rookie campaign in the AHL with 13 points (2g, 11a) and 48 PIM in 42 AHL games.

Over his career, Lamoureux has 22 points (2g, 20a) and 67 PIM in 61 AHL games.

Lamoureux was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round (No. 29 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Before turning pro last season, he played four seasons (2020-24) with the Drummondville Voltigeurs in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) and logged 73 points (19g, 64a) in 152 QMJHL games.

He also represented Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he had three points (1g, 2a) and a plus-six rating in five games.







American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.