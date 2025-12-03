Utah Mammoth Recall Maveric Lamoureux from Tucson Roadrunners
Published on December 3, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON - The Utah Mammoth announced today that defenseman Maveric Lamoureux has been recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Lamoureux, 21, was off to a strong start to the AHL season with 9 points (9a) and 19 penalty minutes (PIM) in 19 games. His plus-4 rating is tied for the team lead and his nine assists rank second on the team. He is also tied for second in points among Roadrunners defensemen and is one of three Roadrunners to record two or more multi-assist games this season.
This marks the first NHL call-up of the season for Lamoureux, and the second of his career. In 2024-25, the 6-foot-7, 217-pound defenseman was recalled on Oct. 23, 2024 and appeared in 15 NHL games with Utah, recording three points (1g, 2a) and a plus-3 rating.
He scored his first NHL goal in his fourth game in Utah's 5-1 home victory over the Calgary Flames on Oct. 30, 2024. The Laval, Quebec native was reassigned to Tucson later in the season on Jan. 12, 2025 and finished his rookie campaign in the AHL with 13 points (2g, 11a) and 48 PIM in 42 AHL games.
Over his career, Lamoureux has 22 points (2g, 20a) and 67 PIM in 61 AHL games.
Lamoureux was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round (No. 29 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.
Before turning pro last season, he played four seasons (2020-24) with the Drummondville Voltigeurs in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) and logged 73 points (19g, 64a) in 152 QMJHL games.
He also represented Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he had three points (1g, 2a) and a plus-six rating in five games.
American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2025
- Bears to Wear Throwback Jerseys in Celebration of AHL's 90th Anniversary - Hershey Bears
- Griffins to Host Annual GRPD vs. GRFD Hockey Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Utah Mammoth Recall Maveric Lamoureux from Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate 5th Anniversary on December 7th, Presented by Gill & Gill Law - Abbotsford Canucks
- Amerks Celebrating Native American Heritage Night Saturday, December 13 against Lehigh Valley - Rochester Americans
- Roadrunners December Full of Magical Holiday Moments - Tucson Roadrunners
- Marlies Drop Friday Matchup 5-1 to Checkers - Toronto Marlies
- Toronto Split Weekend Series against Charlotte with 5-3 Win - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Daniel Laatsch Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Max Groshev to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Notebook: Up and Down - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Condors vs Roadrunners, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Jacob Truscott Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Canucks Fall Short in a 3-2 Loss against the Calgary Wranglers - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- Utah Mammoth Recall Maveric Lamoureux from Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners December Full of Magical Holiday Moments
- Utah Recalls Daniil But, Assigns Dmitri Simashev and Kevin Rooney to Roadrunners
- Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners vs Abbotsford Canucks
- Game Preview- Tucson Roadrunners at Bakersfield Condors