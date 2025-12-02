Utah Recalls Daniil But, Assigns Dmitri Simashev and Kevin Rooney to Roadrunners

TUCSON - The Utah Mammoth announced today that forward Daniil But has been recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL). In corresponding moves, the Mammoth assigned defenseman Dmitri Simashev and forward Kevin Rooney to Tucson.

Daniil But But, 20, was off to a strong start to the AHL season with 17 points (8g, 9a) in 19 games. He led Tucson in points, was tied for the team lead in goals and tied for second in assists. The 6-foot-6, 216-pound forward was also tied for the team lead in multi-point games (4), power-play goals (3) and power-play points (5).

Among AHL rookies, he was tied for fifth in goals, seventh in points, and tied for eighth in assists.

But is in his first year with the organization after signing his entry-level contract with Utah on May 28, 2025 ahead of his first season in North America. He was selected 12th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2023 NHL Draft.

In 2024-25, the Yaroslavl, Russia native had 28 points (9g, 19a) and a plus-13 rating in 54 games for Lokomotiv of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). But set career highs in assists, points, power-play goals, and average ice time per game (11:47), ranking fifth on the team in assists and seventh in points.

He also helped Lokomotiv capture the franchise's first KHL championship alongside Mammoth rookie defenseman Dmitri Simashev. During the Gagarin Cup Playoffs, But recorded an assist on Lokomotiv's double-OT, series-clinching goal in Game 7 of the second round over Avangard Omsk.

Across three KHL seasons with Lokomotiv (2022-25), But recorded 51 points (21g, 30a) in 124 games.

Prior to turning pro, But had 79 points (36g, 43a) in 84 games for Loko Yaroslavl, Lokomotiv's junior league affiliate, from 2021-24. He also won a gold medal at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup as a member of Team Canada.

His father, Anton But, was drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the fifth round (119th overall) of the 1998 NHL Draft.

Dmitri Simashev Simashev, 20, joins Tucson after opening the season with Utah, where he recorded one assist in 24 NHL games.

The 6-foot-5, 207-pound defenseman is in his first year with the organization after signing his entry-level contract with Utah on May 28, 2025 ahead of his first season in North America. He was selected 6th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2023 NHL Draft.

In 2024-25, Simashev had six points (1g, 5a) in 56 KHL games with Lokomotiv and set new career highs in blocked shots (54) and average ice time per game (15:57). He also had one assist in 21 Gagarin Cup Playoff games to help Lokomotiv to the franchise's first title.

Across three KHL seasons with Lokomotiv (2022-25), the Kostroma, Russia native recorded 16 points (5g, 11a) in 137 games.

Before turning pro, Simashev had 29 points (7g, 22a) in 80 junior games for Loko Yaroslavl from 2021-24.

Kevin Rooney Rooney, 32, rejoins the Roadrunners after his third NHL call-up this season. He scored his first goal with the Mammoth in his lone NHL game this season on Nov. 28 against the Dallas Stars.

He also scored two goals in his most recent AHL game with Tucson against the San Diego Gulls on Nov. 26 before being called up to Utah on Nov. 27.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward has six points (5g, 1a) in eight AHL games this season and is tied for fourth on the team in goals.

Rooney is in his first season with the organization after signing a one-year, two-way contract with Utah on Oct. 6, 2025.

Over his career, Rooney has totaled 61 points (33g, 28a) and 134 penalty minutes (PIM) in 331 NHL games with the Mammoth, Calgary Flames (2022-25), New York Rangers (2020-22) and New Jersey Devils (2016-20).

Last season with the Flames, he tallied 10 points (5g, 5a) and 14 PIM in 70 games while ranking third on the team in shorthanded ice time per game (1:53) and fourth in hits (109) among forwards.

During the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Canton, Massachusetts native recorded two assists in 15 games with New York to help the Rangers advance to the Eastern Conference Final. The previous season, he set career highs in goals (8) and points (14) over 54 games with the Rangers in 2020-21.

In the AHL, Rooney has 99 career points (39g, 60a) and 158 PIM in 250 games with Tucson, the Calgary Wranglers (2022-24) and Binghamton/Albany Devils (2015-19). He served as team captain for the Devils in 2018-19.

Rooney also won a bronze medal with Team USA at the 2021 IIHF World Championship, recording one assist in 10 appearances and leading all skaters in faceoff percentage (65.2%) during the tournament.

Before turning pro, Rooney played four collegiate seasons at Providence (2012-16), collecting 36 points (17g, 19a) and 70 PIM in 144 NCAA games. He served as the Friars' team captain during his senior season in 2015-16 and helped the program capture its first national championship as a junior in 2014-15. He recorded the lone assist on Mammoth forward Brandon Tanev's title-clinching goal after winning an offensive-zone faceoff back to Tanev against Boston University.







