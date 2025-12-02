Oliver Bonk Joins Phantoms

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have activated defenseman Oliver Bonk from injured reserve and have assigned him to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Additionally, defenseman Adam Ginning has been assigned to the Phantoms after clearing waivers earlier today. Ginning had been on a two-week conditioning loan with Lehigh Valley but that assignment had expired. This transaction allows him to stay with the Phantoms.

In separate transactions, the Phantoms have also recalled forward Sawyer Boulton from the Reading Royals of the ECHL and have loaned defenseman Carter Berger to Reading.

Bonk, 20, has been unavailable due to injury since Flyers' Training Camp in September. The 6'2 ¬Â³ righty shot from Ottawa was selected in the first round, #22 overall, in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. With the London Knights of the OHL last season, he scored 11-29-40 in 52 games and eventually went on to win the Memorial Cup along with teammate Denver Barkey. He played parts of four seasons with the Knights scoring 45-105-150 in 189 career games.

Bonk also twice represented Canada at the World Juniors Championships where he was teammates with Carson Bjarnason, Jett Luchanko and 2025 round 1 selection Porter Martone. Oliver Bonk is the son of Radek Bonk, former first-round selection of Ottawa (#3 overall) from Czechia, who played in 969 NHL games scoring 194-303-497 with Ottawa, Montreal and Nashville.

Ginning, 25, played in five games with the Phantoms during his conditioning loan recording one assist. He has also played in five games with the Flyers this year and has 15 games of NHL experience in his career. Saturday night, Ginning played in his milestone 200th career game with Lehigh Valley and has scored 7-45-51 over parts of four seasons with the Orange and Black.. Last year, the left-handed shooting defenseman from Linkoping, Sweden scored 2-15-17 in 69 games with Lehigh Valley. The 6'3 ¬Â³ blueliner was a Round 2 (#50 overall) selection of the Flyers in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Boulton, 21, is a 6'0 ¬Â³, 210-pound forward from East Amherst, New York. He has played in three games with the Phantoms this season and also six games with Reading scoring one goal and accumulating 39 penalty minutes. Last year, Boulton played in 18 games with the Phantoms scoring one goal with 51 penalty minutes. He also played in 13 games with Reading with one goal and 51 penalty minutes. The Phantoms signed Boulton out of the London Knights of the OHL where he scored 3-2-5 with 63 penalty minutes in 40 games during the 2023-24 season.

Berger, 26, has played in 12 games with the Phantoms this season recording two assists. The North Vancouver, BC product played in one AHL game as a rookie last season with Hartford and also 67 games with Bloomington (Ill.) in the ECHL scoring 8-25-33. A product of Western Michigan and UConn, Berger was previously a fourth-round selection of the Florida Panthers in 2019.

The Phantoms return to action this Friday night at the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Phantoms return to action this Friday night at the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Phantoms are at home on Saturday against the Utica Comets, AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils.







