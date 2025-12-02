Penguins Stand Among League's Best at the Start of December

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (15-5-1-0) once again stares down week of Keystone State rivals

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Nov. 26 - PENGUINS 6 at Hershey 3

Phil Tomasino made a meteoric impression in his Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton debut, piling up a three-point Gordie Howe hat trick for the Pens to defeat the Bears in their first meeting of the season. Tomasino's linemates, Avery Hayes (2G) and Rutger McGroarty (1G-2A) also tore up the scoresheet. Boko Imama started the six-goal output with a first-period penalty shot goal.

Friday, Nov. 28 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Lehigh Valley 1

Sergei Murashov posted 31 saves in his return from the NHL as the Penguins secured their third 4-1 victory over the Phantoms this season. Gabe Klassen tallied his first goal of the season, and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard scored twice. McGroarty buried a man-advantage marker, his fourth-straight game with a goal.

Saturday, Nov. 29 - PENGUINS 2 at Hershey 6

Hershey got sweet revenge after its Thanksgiving Eve defeat, putting a six-spot on its I-81 rival. Jack St. Ivany found the back of the net for his first goal of the year. Klassen later scored for his second strike in as many days.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Dec. 5 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley

For the second week in a row, the Penguins will host the Phantoms for a 28/22 News Fan Control Friday. Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton is 3-0-0-0 against Lehigh Valley this year, having earned three 4-1 victories. The Penguins have won 19 of their last 25 regular-season contests against their turnpike rival.

Saturday, Dec. 6 - PENGUINS at Hershey

The Penguins make their third trip to Giant Center in a five-game span. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton split their decisions with Hershey last week, with the winner scoring six goals on both occasions. Bears rookie Ilya Protas has caught fire, producing eight goals and 14 points in his last eight games.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton ranks third in the league in total points (31) and points percentage (.738).

- Among qualified AHL goaltenders, Sergei Murashov ranks second overall in goals against average (1.70) and third in save percentage (.934).

- Rutger McGroarty has recorded a point in each of his five games this season (4G-3A), the longest point streak of his career.

- Jack St. Ivany has recorded a point in each of his three games during his conditioning loan from Pittsburgh (1G-2A).

- At 94 career assists, Valtteri Puustinen is one assist away from tying Ryan Stone for fifth-place in career assists by a Penguin.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Providence 19 16 3 0 0 32 .842

2. PENGUINS 21 15 5 1 0 31 .738

3. Lehigh Valley 20 11 6 1 2 25 .625

4. Hershey 19 11 7 1 0 23 .605

5. Charlotte 17 10 5 2 0 22 .647

6. Hartford 20 7 9 4 0 18 .450

7. Bridgeport 19 7 10 1 1 16 .421

8. Springfield 19 5 10 2 1 14 .368

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Sam Poulin 19 8 9 17

Danton Heinen 10 5 9 14

Tristan Broz 18 8 5 13

Valtteri Puustinen 16 2 10 12

Ville Koivunen^ 6 4 7 11

Aidan McDonough 20 3 8 11

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Sergei Murashov* 9 6-2-0 1.70 .934 1

Joel Blomqvist 4 3-1-0 2.19 .920 1

Maxim Pavlenko*X 4 3-1-0 2.16 .912 1

Filip Larsson 6 3-1-1 3.30 .870 0

* = rookie

^ = recalled to Pittsburgh

X = reassigned to Wheeling

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Dec. 5 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Dec. 6 Hershey Giant Center 7:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

DATE PLAYER TRANSACTION

Tue, Nov. 25 (D) Finn Harding Reassigned by PIT to WHL

Tue, Nov. 25 (C) Sam Poulin Reassigned from PIT

Wed, Nov. 26 (G) Sergei Murashov Reassigned from PIT

Sun, Nov. 30 (C) Tristan Broz Reassigned from PIT

Sun, Nov. 30 (LW) Danton Heinen Reassigned from PIT

Sun, Nov. 30 (RW) Mathieu De St. Phalle Reassigned to WHL

Mon, Dec. 1 (LW) Rutger McGroarty Recalled to PIT

Mon, Dec. 1 (LW) Boko Imama Recalled to PIT







