Amerks Defenseman Jack Rathbone Launches 'Jack's Pack' Program in Partnership with Every Tree

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans and defenseman Jack Rathbone have partnered with EVERY TREE to launch "Jack's Pack" program for this season's Sensory and Accessibility Games, presented by Stellar Roofing, supporting EVERY TREE, at The Blue Cross Arena.

In partnership with EVERY TREE, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing educational and recreational programs for families with autism spectrum disorder and other developmental disabilities, Rathbone will host EVERY TREE families at all four of the upcoming Amerks' Sensory & Accessibility games this season, beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 3 against Utica. Each game experience will feature complimentary tickets and a special postgame meet-and-greet with Rathbone, a seven-year pro who holds a deep personal connection to the autism community.

This season marks the third straight year of collaboration between the Amerks and EVERY TREE as part of the organizations' ongoing efforts of making hockey more inclusive for more fans.

Additional sensory-friendly dates on this year's schedule include Wednesday, Jan. 14 vs. Syracuse, Wednesday, Feb. 18 vs. Charotte, and Wednesday, March 11 vs. Utica.

"We are honored to have Jack's support in helping us to create more opportunities for families in the community," said EVERY TREE Executive Director, Jen Lambert.

The Sensory and Accessibility games will include lower music levels, no goal horn, no flashing lights, and dimmer lighting throughout the arena bowl. Noisemakers of any kind will not be permitted inside Blue Cross Arena or sold at the team store.

There will also be a sensory-friendly area available, which will include blue light coverings, a white noise machine, LED lightcubes, lava lamps, large, weighted sloth lap covering, sensory body sack, bouncing ball with handle, a caterpillar tunnel, various sensory and fidget toys, and sensory bags.

"Our sensory and accessibility games allow fans and families of loved ones with sensory needs and other disabilities an opportunity to attend in an environment that is comfortable and respectful to those needs," said Amerks Vice President of Business Operations Chad Buck. "After the success we saw the last two seasons and based on the feedback we received from those in the community, it was essential to continue offering sensory-friendly games and create lasting memories for families who otherwise wouldn't have the opportunity to attend a live sporting event."

Sensory bags, consisting of over-the-ear headphones, ear plugs, sunglasses, fidget toy, coloring book and crayons, sanitizing wipes, tissues, and communication cards, are available for use at all sporting and live events at Blue Cross Arena. Bags can be borrowed from the first aid room on the upper concourse of the venue.

Give the gift of Amerks hockey this holiday season with Holiday Packs! The package, which carries an overall value of over $200, is available for only $80 and includes two tickets to either the Dec. 19 or Dec. 27 game, four ticket vouchers that can be redeemed for any remaining 2025-65 regular season home game and a commemorative 70th -anniversary season ornament. Amerks Holiday Packs can be purchased online at www.amerks.com/holiday, by calling 585-454-5335, or at the Member Services Booth, located on the main concourse of The Blue Cross Arena during all Amerks home games, through Saturday, Dec. 27.







