Grand Rapids' Sebastian Cossa Named AHL Goaltender of the Month
Published on December 2, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Sebastian Cossa of the Grand Rapids Griffins has been selected as the AHL Goaltender of the Month for November.
Cossa allowed nine goals on 152 shots over six starts in November, good for a 5-1-0 record, a 1.50 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage.
Cossa began the month with a 24-save effort in a 4-2 win at Rockford on Nov. 1 before being sidelined due to injury. He returned to action on Nov. 19 and stopped 24 shots in a 5-1 victory at Rockford, and then earned league Player of the Week honors after closing out November with three consecutive wins, including a 26-save shutout vs. Iowa on Nov. 30.
A first-round choice (15th overall) by Detroit in the 2021 NHL Draft, Cossa has a record of 8-1-0 with two shutouts in nine starts this season, leading the AHL in both goals-against average (1.56) and save percentage (.942). The 23-year-old native of Hamilton, Ont., has made 93 career appearances with Grand Rapids, going 52-26-14 with a 2.43 GAA, a .912 save percentage and five shutouts. Cossa has played one game for the Red Wings, earning the win in his NHL debut on Dec. 9, 2024, at Buffalo.
