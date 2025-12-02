Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 8

Published on December 2, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







CRUNCH FAIR WELL AGAINST RIVALS

The Syracuse Crunch posted a 2-1-0-0 record in Week 8 to hit December with wins in three of their last four games.

The Crunch earned both of their wins versus the Utica Comets. They won, 5-3, in Utica on Wednesday and then picked up a home win by the identical score on Saturday. In between was a heartbreaking 4-3 loss to the Rochester Americans which saw the Amerks score with 13.5 seconds remaining to take the lead.

Syracuse maneuvered through a turbulent month to post a 6-6-0-0 record despite 46 man games lost due to player recalls to Tampa Bay. Nine different players who began the season with the Crunch spent time on the Lightning roster in November.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jakob Pelletier finished November scorching hot. The winger rattled off a trio of multi-point games to top the Crunch with six points (4g, 2a) in Week 8. He has posted four straight multi-point games overall, and he carries a six-game scoring streak into December.

Pelletier has 11 points (5g, 6a) during his scoring streak to move into a tie for the league's scoring lead with 24 points this season. He is one of just three players in the AHL with at least 10 goals and at least 10 assists so far this season. The Crunch are 11-3-0-0 this season when Pelletier registers at least one point.

***

Wojciech Stachowiak scored a goal in all three games in Week 8, and he finished with four points (3g, 1a). The winger scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday's win against the Utica Comets. He tallied a breakaway goal to level Friday's game against the Rochester Americans. He added a multi-point game with one goal and one assist Saturday versus the Comets.

Stachowiak, 26, is in his first pro season in North America. He has 13 points in 20 games this season. His eight goals are tied for second on the Crunch.

HALVY KEEPS EARNING WINS

Brandon Halverson won both of his starts last week and has won four straight appearances since Nov. 19. Halverson is tied for the AHL lead with nine wins. He is 9-4-0 with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage in 13 starts.

The 6-foot-5 netminder has 56 career AHL wins, including 38 for the Crunch since the 2023-24 campaign. His 38 Crunch wins rank eighth in franchise history. He is 38-18-11 with a 2.28 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage in 70 appearances for the Crunch.

THE CAROUSEL CONTINUES

The Crunch blueline composition remained fluid in Week 8. Both Max Groshev and Simon Lundmark missed games while on recall to Tampa Bay as the Crunch played all three games while missing four defensemen who played opening night. Lundmark returned to the Crunch after the weekend, but Groshev was summoned back to the Lightning today.

The Crunch signed defensemen Romain Rodzinski and Vincent Sevigny to professional tryout contracts. Rodzinski made his AHL debut Wednesday at Utica and skated in two games for the Crunch. Sevigny made his Crunch debut Friday at Rochester; he has 98 career AHL games to his name.

UPCOMING WEEK

Thursday, December 4 at Cleveland | 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 6 at Cleveland | 12:30 p.m.

The Crunch head to Cleveland for a two-game set against the Monsters at Rocket Arena. It will be the only two games between the clubs in Cleveland this season; the teams will meet twice in Syracuse in March.

The teams split their four-game set last year, and both games in Cleveland went into overtime. Cleveland native Dylan Duke led the Crunch with five points (2g, 3a), which were all scored at Rocket Arena.

The Monsters have played a league-low 16 games entering the week. They are 6-6-3-1 this season and are in sixth place in the North Division with 16 points. They play at Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

WEEK 8 RESULTS

Wednesday, Nov. 26 | Game 18 at Utica | W, 5-3

Syracuse 2 2 1 - 5 Shots: 11-6-7-24 PP: 0/4

Utica 2 0 1 - 3 Shots: 8-8-6-22 PP: 0/2

1st Period-Geekie 4 (Harpur, Lundmark), 7:34. Furry 3 (Geekie, Pelletier), 14:20. 2nd Period-Geekie 5 (Pelletier, Miller), 7:19. Stachowiak 6 (Pietroniro, Allard), 11:55. 3rd Period-Furry 4 (Pietroniro, Allard), 10:49.. .. Halverson 8-4-0 (22 shots-19 saves) A-3,108

Friday, Nov. 28 | Game 19 at Rochester | L, 4-3

Syracuse 0 2 1 - 3 Shots: 8-12-9-29 PP: 0/3

Rochester 1 1 2 - 4 Shots: 8-13-7-28 PP: 0/3

2nd Period-Stachowiak 7 (Unassisted), 3:06. Pelletier 7 (Miller, Abruzzese), 9:08. 3rd Period-Pelletier 8 (Miller, Geekie), 10:29.. .. Fanti 4-3-0 (28 shots-24 saves) A-7,349

Saturday, Nov. 29 | Game 20 vs. Utica | W, 5-3

Utica 1 2 0 - 3 Shots: 10-13-17-40 PP: 1/4

Syracuse 2 2 1 - 5 Shots: 8-10-3-21 PP: 1/2

1st Period-Pelletier 9 (Abruzzese, Geekie), 5:23. Stachowiak 8 (Allard, Harpur), 16:35. 2nd Period-Pietroniro 3 (Stachowiak, Duke), 13:10. Pelletier 10 (Chaffee, Abruzzese), 17:35 (PP). 3rd Period-Chaffee 5 (Duke, Groshev), 4:15.. .. Halverson 9-4-0 (40 shots-37 saves) A-5,620

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 23.3% (20-for-86) 11th (8th)

Penalty Kill 83.1% (54-for-65) 10th (13th)

Goals For 3.55 GFA (71) 4th (T-5th)

Goals Against 2.75 GAA (55) 8th (T-8th)

Shots For 28.55 SF/G (571) 14th (10th)

Shots Against 25.95 SA/G (519) 5th (3rd)

Penalty Minutes 14.25 PIM/G (285) 13th (14th)

Category Leader

Points 24 Pelletier

Goals 10 Pelletier

Assists 14 Pelletier

PIM 34 Schmidt

Plus/Minus +8 Groshev

Wins 9 Halverson

GAA 2.44 Fanti

Save % .907 Fanti

North Division GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM HOME ROAD LAST 10 STREAK S/O

1. Laval 20 14 6 0 0 28 0.700 66 48 329 7-2-0-0 7-4-0-0 8-2-0-0 4-0-0-0 1-0

2. Syracuse 20 13 7 0 0 26 0.650 71 55 285 5-3-0-0 8-4-0-0 5-5-0-0 1-0-0-0 0-0

3. Rochester 21 12 9 0 0 24 0.571 70 67 300 5-4-0-0 7-5-0-0 5-5-0-0 1-0-0-0 0-0

4. Belleville 22 10 10 2 0 22 0.500 71 79 246 3-5-1-0 7-5-1-0 5-4-1-0 0-3-0-0 2-0

5. Toronto 20 9 9 1 1 20 0.500 58 64 224 4-3-0-1 5-6-1-0 4-5-1-0 1-0-0-0 0-1

6. Cleveland 16 6 6 3 1 16 0.500 39 46 212 1-5-2-1 5-1-1-0 3-5-2-0 0-2-0-0 0-1

7. Utica 17 2 12 2 1 7 0.206 32 59 225 2-6-1-1 0-6-1-0 2-6-1-1 0-6-1-1 0-1







American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.