Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 8
Published on December 2, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
CRUNCH FAIR WELL AGAINST RIVALS
The Syracuse Crunch posted a 2-1-0-0 record in Week 8 to hit December with wins in three of their last four games.
The Crunch earned both of their wins versus the Utica Comets. They won, 5-3, in Utica on Wednesday and then picked up a home win by the identical score on Saturday. In between was a heartbreaking 4-3 loss to the Rochester Americans which saw the Amerks score with 13.5 seconds remaining to take the lead.
Syracuse maneuvered through a turbulent month to post a 6-6-0-0 record despite 46 man games lost due to player recalls to Tampa Bay. Nine different players who began the season with the Crunch spent time on the Lightning roster in November.
TOP PERFORMERS
Jakob Pelletier finished November scorching hot. The winger rattled off a trio of multi-point games to top the Crunch with six points (4g, 2a) in Week 8. He has posted four straight multi-point games overall, and he carries a six-game scoring streak into December.
Pelletier has 11 points (5g, 6a) during his scoring streak to move into a tie for the league's scoring lead with 24 points this season. He is one of just three players in the AHL with at least 10 goals and at least 10 assists so far this season. The Crunch are 11-3-0-0 this season when Pelletier registers at least one point.
***
Wojciech Stachowiak scored a goal in all three games in Week 8, and he finished with four points (3g, 1a). The winger scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday's win against the Utica Comets. He tallied a breakaway goal to level Friday's game against the Rochester Americans. He added a multi-point game with one goal and one assist Saturday versus the Comets.
Stachowiak, 26, is in his first pro season in North America. He has 13 points in 20 games this season. His eight goals are tied for second on the Crunch.
HALVY KEEPS EARNING WINS
Brandon Halverson won both of his starts last week and has won four straight appearances since Nov. 19. Halverson is tied for the AHL lead with nine wins. He is 9-4-0 with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage in 13 starts.
The 6-foot-5 netminder has 56 career AHL wins, including 38 for the Crunch since the 2023-24 campaign. His 38 Crunch wins rank eighth in franchise history. He is 38-18-11 with a 2.28 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage in 70 appearances for the Crunch.
THE CAROUSEL CONTINUES
The Crunch blueline composition remained fluid in Week 8. Both Max Groshev and Simon Lundmark missed games while on recall to Tampa Bay as the Crunch played all three games while missing four defensemen who played opening night. Lundmark returned to the Crunch after the weekend, but Groshev was summoned back to the Lightning today.
The Crunch signed defensemen Romain Rodzinski and Vincent Sevigny to professional tryout contracts. Rodzinski made his AHL debut Wednesday at Utica and skated in two games for the Crunch. Sevigny made his Crunch debut Friday at Rochester; he has 98 career AHL games to his name.
UPCOMING WEEK
Thursday, December 4 at Cleveland | 7 p.m.
Saturday, December 6 at Cleveland | 12:30 p.m.
The Crunch head to Cleveland for a two-game set against the Monsters at Rocket Arena. It will be the only two games between the clubs in Cleveland this season; the teams will meet twice in Syracuse in March.
The teams split their four-game set last year, and both games in Cleveland went into overtime. Cleveland native Dylan Duke led the Crunch with five points (2g, 3a), which were all scored at Rocket Arena.
The Monsters have played a league-low 16 games entering the week. They are 6-6-3-1 this season and are in sixth place in the North Division with 16 points. They play at Grand Rapids on Wednesday.
WEEK 8 RESULTS
Wednesday, Nov. 26 | Game 18 at Utica | W, 5-3
Syracuse 2 2 1 - 5 Shots: 11-6-7-24 PP: 0/4
Utica 2 0 1 - 3 Shots: 8-8-6-22 PP: 0/2
1st Period-Geekie 4 (Harpur, Lundmark), 7:34. Furry 3 (Geekie, Pelletier), 14:20. 2nd Period-Geekie 5 (Pelletier, Miller), 7:19. Stachowiak 6 (Pietroniro, Allard), 11:55. 3rd Period-Furry 4 (Pietroniro, Allard), 10:49.. .. Halverson 8-4-0 (22 shots-19 saves) A-3,108
Friday, Nov. 28 | Game 19 at Rochester | L, 4-3
Syracuse 0 2 1 - 3 Shots: 8-12-9-29 PP: 0/3
Rochester 1 1 2 - 4 Shots: 8-13-7-28 PP: 0/3
2nd Period-Stachowiak 7 (Unassisted), 3:06. Pelletier 7 (Miller, Abruzzese), 9:08. 3rd Period-Pelletier 8 (Miller, Geekie), 10:29.. .. Fanti 4-3-0 (28 shots-24 saves) A-7,349
Saturday, Nov. 29 | Game 20 vs. Utica | W, 5-3
Utica 1 2 0 - 3 Shots: 10-13-17-40 PP: 1/4
Syracuse 2 2 1 - 5 Shots: 8-10-3-21 PP: 1/2
1st Period-Pelletier 9 (Abruzzese, Geekie), 5:23. Stachowiak 8 (Allard, Harpur), 16:35. 2nd Period-Pietroniro 3 (Stachowiak, Duke), 13:10. Pelletier 10 (Chaffee, Abruzzese), 17:35 (PP). 3rd Period-Chaffee 5 (Duke, Groshev), 4:15.. .. Halverson 9-4-0 (40 shots-37 saves) A-5,620
Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)
Power Play 23.3% (20-for-86) 11th (8th)
Penalty Kill 83.1% (54-for-65) 10th (13th)
Goals For 3.55 GFA (71) 4th (T-5th)
Goals Against 2.75 GAA (55) 8th (T-8th)
Shots For 28.55 SF/G (571) 14th (10th)
Shots Against 25.95 SA/G (519) 5th (3rd)
Penalty Minutes 14.25 PIM/G (285) 13th (14th)
Category Leader
Points 24 Pelletier
Goals 10 Pelletier
Assists 14 Pelletier
PIM 34 Schmidt
Plus/Minus +8 Groshev
Wins 9 Halverson
GAA 2.44 Fanti
Save % .907 Fanti
North Division GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM HOME ROAD LAST 10 STREAK S/O
1. Laval 20 14 6 0 0 28 0.700 66 48 329 7-2-0-0 7-4-0-0 8-2-0-0 4-0-0-0 1-0
2. Syracuse 20 13 7 0 0 26 0.650 71 55 285 5-3-0-0 8-4-0-0 5-5-0-0 1-0-0-0 0-0
3. Rochester 21 12 9 0 0 24 0.571 70 67 300 5-4-0-0 7-5-0-0 5-5-0-0 1-0-0-0 0-0
4. Belleville 22 10 10 2 0 22 0.500 71 79 246 3-5-1-0 7-5-1-0 5-4-1-0 0-3-0-0 2-0
5. Toronto 20 9 9 1 1 20 0.500 58 64 224 4-3-0-1 5-6-1-0 4-5-1-0 1-0-0-0 0-1
6. Cleveland 16 6 6 3 1 16 0.500 39 46 212 1-5-2-1 5-1-1-0 3-5-2-0 0-2-0-0 0-1
7. Utica 17 2 12 2 1 7 0.206 32 59 225 2-6-1-1 0-6-1-0 2-6-1-1 0-6-1-1 0-1
American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2025
- Grand Rapids' Sebastian Cossa Named AHL Goaltender of the Month - AHL
- Sebastian Cossa Named AHL Goaltender of the Month - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 8 - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview- Tucson Roadrunners at Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Jose Barracuda Forward Igor Chernyshov Named Upper Deck AHL Rookie of the Month - San Jose Barracuda
- Dynamic Rookie Duo Igniting Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- San Jose's Igor Chernyshov Named Upper Deck AHL Rookie of the Month - AHL
- Oliver Bonk Joins Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Defenseman Jack Rathbone Launches 'Jack's Pack' Program in Partnership with Every Tree - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Stand Among League's Best at the Start of December - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Continue Partnership with CNY Central - NBC3, CBS5 & CW6 to Televise Select 2025-26 Home Games - Syracuse Crunch
- Blues Acquire F Akil Thomas from Los Angeles Kings - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Max Groshev from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 8
- Syracuse Crunch Continue Partnership with CNY Central - NBC3, CBS5 & CW6 to Televise Select 2025-26 Home Games
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Max Groshev from Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Top Utica Comets, 5-3
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Simon Lundmark to Syracuse Crunch