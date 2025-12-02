Game Preview- Tucson Roadrunners at Bakersfield Condors

Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners (8-9-2-0) open a three-game California road swing on Wednesday with a matchup against the Bakersfield Condors (8-6-4-0) at 7:30 p.m. AZT.

The contest marks Tucson's first game away from Tucson Arena since mid-November after concluding a five-game homestand on Saturday. The Roadrunners went 2-3 over the stretch, earning series splits with the Pacific Division-leading Colorado Eagles (Nov. 22-23) and Abbotsford Canucks (Nov. 28-29), along with a loss to the San Diego Gulls on Nov. 26.

Wednesday's meeting is the third of eight matchups between the division rivals this season and the first since the teams split their two-game set at Tucson Arena on Oct. 24-25. The Roadrunners took the opener 5-1 before the Condors responded with a 3-1 win in the finale.

It will also be Tucson's first visit of the season to Dignity Health Arena, where the club went 2-2-0-0 a year ago. The Roadrunners have been strong on the road so far in 2025-26, entering the night with a 3-2-1-0 record in their first six away games.

Bakersfield enters the matchup having won three of its last five contests, each by three goals or more. The Condors' two setbacks in that stretch were both one-goal decisions. They are coming off a 7-4 victory over the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday, a rebound performance following back-to-back 3-2 losses to the Ontario Reign (Nov. 21-22). Prior to that skid, Bakersfield posted wins over Calgary (5-2 on Nov. 19) and Coachella Valley (4-1 on Nov. 15).

The Roadrunners have dropped three of their last five but remain within striking distance in a tight Pacific Division. Tucson enters the night ninth with 18 points, two back of the Condors, who sit sixth with 20 points.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

TWO WITH DEUX

Two Roadrunners are coming off multi-point performances. Forward Michal Kunc had a goal (3) and an assist (5) against the Canucks on Saturday for his second two-point night of the season. Defenseman Maveric Lamoureux assisted on both of Tucson's goals Saturday, giving him eight and nine assists on the season. He has three assists in his last three games and five points (5a) in his last seven, dating back to Nov. 14 at Colorado. It was also his second multi-point game of the season, becoming the third Roadrunner and second defenseman with two or more multi-assist games this year - alongside defenseman Scott Perunovich and rookie forward Daniil But. Lamoureux's nine assists rank second on the team behind Perunovich (11) and his plus-4 rating is tied for the team lead with captain Austin Poganski.

BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE

Daniil But had his three-game point streak snapped Saturday, but still has four points (1g, 3a) in his last four games. He leads Tucson with 17 points (8g, 9a) in 19 games; tied for team lead in goals and tied for second in assists (first among forwards). He logged his fourth multi-point game of the season Friday (2a) to become the first forward with two multi-assist games this season. One of his helpers came on the man advantage, tying him for the team lead in power-play points (5). Among AHL rookies, But ranks tied for 5th in goals, 7th in points, and tied for 8th in assists.

BEN THERE, DONE THAT

Ben McCartney had his team-high four-game point streak snapped Saturday, but still rides a hot hand with four points (2g, 2a) in his last five games. The streak was his second-longest of the season, one shy of his five-game run from Oct. 10-24, where he tallied 3-4-7 in that span. With 15 points (6g, 9a) in 19 games, McCartney is tied for second on the team in both points and assists and ranks third in goals. He also shares the team lead in power-play points (1-4-5) and leads Tucson forwards in power-play assists.

Numbers to Know:

3 - With 99 career AHL assists, forward Cameron Hebig needs just one more to reach triple digits for his AHL career. He's also closing in on two franchise milestones: Hebig is three goals away from tying Michael Bunting for the most in Roadrunners history (74) and three points shy of matching Michael Carcone for second all-time in franchise scoring (151).

WE'RE DOING IT LIVE

Wednesday's game will be streamed on AHLtv on FloHockey. Fans can also listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 7:15 p.m. AZT with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by David Mooradian.







